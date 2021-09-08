The Historic Aircraft Restoration Museum Gloriously Commemorates the Golden Age of Flight

Although the metro area can’t quite match the aeronautical heritage of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, it can lay claim to a longstanding love of winging things – and Maryland Heights’ Historic Aircraft Restoration Museum celebrates that love in fine fashion.

Kitty Hawk, of course, boasts that whole 1903 Orville and Wilbur Wright cachet involving the inauspiciously named Kill Devil Hills, but locals here similarly (and righteously) glorify both Charles Lindbergh’s St. Louis spiritedness a mere 24 years later and the headquartered presence, from 1939 to 1997, of aerospace giant McDonnell Aircraft Corporation/McDonnell Douglas.

Temporally, the Historic Aircraft Restoration Museum leans more toward the former era than to the latter by spotlighting bona fide aircraft or simulacra from the so-called Golden Age of Flight – loosely, the period between World War I and World War II.

Despite its municipal location, the nonprofit museum occupies four tidy main hangars at what’s called the Creve Coeur Airport. Its website identifies the museum’s primary goal as “the acquisition, restoration, display and operation of antique and vintage aircraft.”

The website also mentions that its collection – which comprises more than four dozen aircraft, excluding a certain number under restoration – tends to focus on “airplanes that were built in our area or that have some sort of local or regional historical significance.”

Beyond the museum’s own collection, intriguingly, the airport also serves as “home to at least 30 other antiques and classics that are owned and operated by private individuals,” according to the website.