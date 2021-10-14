The Fabulous Fox Theatre Prepares for 2021-22 Season With Pandemic Protocols

Approximately 18 months after the novel coronavirus dropped the proverbial curtain, theater has returned locally with the opening of new seasons at The Muny, The Rep, The Black Rep, STAGES and many others. Add to that growing list The Fabulous Fox Theatre, which has announced the return of huge touring productions to its expansive stage.

In September, the Fox announced its return along with a series of COVID-19 protocols to be instituted from Oct. 1 through Jan. 2 for touring shows, as well as various concerts it will host. All guests over age 11 must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, as well as a photo ID to gain entry to the theater.

In addition, patrons must complete a brief verbal health screening at the entry and wear a mask at all times inside the theater. Children under age 12 are not required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test but must wear a mask at all times.

Other health precautions taken by the Fox include steps to reduce harmful airborne pathogens, viruses, bacteria, mold and odor. Technology recently installed in the theater’s existing HVAC systems emits ozone-free ions into the space to effectively neutralize all atoms and molecules, to ultimately provide a safer, healthier environment.

The air filtration system also has been enhanced with MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) 13 filters, and the outdoor exchange is set to the maximum possible for each event’s weather conditions. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures include spraying the theater with a Total 360 Electrostatic Sprayer before each performance.