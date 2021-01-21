The District: New Entertainment Hub to Open in Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s entertainment scene will look very different in the coming year.
A new, all-in-one destination dubbed The District will transform the Chesterfield Outlets mall into a thriving hangout for visitors and residents alike. Guests will be able to enjoy high-profile experiences like Topgolf and iFLY, as well as unique venues and dining concepts, without ever leaving the outdoor complex.
“We were looking at what’s missing – what this did was allow us to take something that already existed and repurpose it,” says Tim Lowe, vice president of leasing and development with St. Louis-headquartered The Staenberg Group, which is developing The District. “What we thought was missing in the [Chesterfield] valley was entertainment.”
Once the development is fully realized, guests will have a walkable entertainment venue where they can listen to live music, grab a cocktail, take their kids golfing and treat themselves to dinner without getting behind the wheel or hailing a ride-share.
Headlining the phased development are two anchor projects that will join Chesterfield’s existing Topgolf location off North Outer 40 Road.
One anchor is The Factory, which will be a 3,000-person, 52,000-square-foot live event venue with state-of-the-art lighting and sound. From the venue, on track to debut later this year, visitors can expect an industrial vibe, with lots of exposed brick and steel.
“The Factory will truly be a facility for everyone in the region,” says Brian Carp, chief operating officer for The Factory. “We plan on holding events that include every genre of music, from rock ’n’ roll to country to R&B and hip-hop. Our goal is [to] program the venue so that everyone feels there is something they can’t wait to see at The Factory.”
Carp adds that he and Michael Staenberg, president of The Staenberg Group, visited venues around the country to get a feel for what worked and what didn’t. Using this research, they’ve incorporated the best of the best into The Factory.
Slated to open this June, Main Event will be a complete, in-house entertainment hot spot featuring family-friendly fun like bowling, laser tag and even virtual reality games. Meanwhile, restaurants and other businesses are expected to take residency in 2022.
To Lowe, The District is more than convenient. It’s historic.
“This is something unique and different that doesn’t exist in other markets,” he says. “This is really the first development you’ll find in the United States where we’ve taken five great entertainment choices and put them all in the same spot.”
The District, 17057 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, 314-513-1500