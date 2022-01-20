The 10 Best Theatrical Productions on St. Louis Stages in the Pandemic-Shortened Seasons of 2020 and 2021

The quantity of local theatrical productions may have plunged in 2020 and 2021 because of pandemic-related delays and cancellations, but quality in no way dropped, as testified by this list, in ascending order, of the top 10 such productions.

10. “The Band’s Visit,” touring company at The Fabulous Fox Theatre. The winner of 10 Tonys, “The Band’s Visit” at The Fox featured both captivating music and a heartfelt story about an Egyptian musical act that accidentally lands in the wrong city while touring Israel – a highly engaging, refreshing, reaffirming and even revelatory presentation.

9. “Now Playing Third Base for the St. Louis Cardinals … Bond, James Bond,” The Midnight Company. Joe Hanrahan, founder and artistic director of The Midnight Company, was enthralling as he narrated and starred in this absorbing yarn, which he also wrote. He and director Shane Signorino made“Now Playing” rewarding and educational, accentuating both the good and the bad of mid-20th century St. Louis and American history.

8. “Songs for Nobodies,” Max & Louie Productions. In this one-woman show, Debby Lennon became almost a force of nature by portraying 10 different characters. She displayed an impressive breadth of talent as both singer and actress in Max & Louie Productions’ richly realized interpretation of Joanna Murray-Smith’s intriguing “Songs for Nobodies.”