Tesseract Theatre Company’s Production of ‘Feast’ Provides Ample Food for Thought

Play: Feast
Company: Tesseract Theatre Company
Venue: .ZACK, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis
Dates: June 25 through 27
Highlights: Tesseract Theatre Company returns to live performances with a studied and probing performance by Donna Parrone in this one-woman show being given its local premiere.
Story: The audience walks into the darkened theater only to see that it’s actually a welcoming dining room, with chairs and tables strategically set. Those tables support a bounty of food offered by our host to her guests.
She saunters in and casually begins conversing with those present. She’s in a good mood and her banter is free and engaging. She’s dressed in comfortable but classy attire and she wants to make sure we’re at ease in her place.
We wonder why she hasn’t introduced herself, but her meticulous presentation of her circumstances reveals why. She’s a mythological creature conversing with us here in the 21st century. She tells us that she is the mother of the monster Grendel, who was slain by the heroic character Beowulf in the epic poem of the same name written circa 1000 A.D., when the “invasive species” entered her dragon’s lair in a misty cave, killing her son and tragically wounding her own heart.
She reveals to us that the unknown writer of Beowulf didn’t even give a name to Grendel’s mother, who also was slain by Beowulf. In the here and now, despite being nameless (although she selects one during her talk), she’s a free spirit and an ardent feminist whose jocularity masks the agony of knowing that her son long ago died.
She gives us a different take on Beowulf, if only we could remember what the original story was even about.
Other Info: Kranzberg has eased pandemic conditions in its .ZACK theater, although wearing of masks and maintaining social distance remain prudent considerations. There was a sizable crowd at the Saturday performance on opening weekend, certainly a good sign as local theater companies begin returning to live shows.
Tesseract’s presentation of Megan Gogerty’s one-act drama, first performed in 2020, cleverly avoids the problem of sight-line blocking by the two columns in the .ZACK theater space by shifting the stage to the floor and utilizing the raised platform for audience seating. There also are seats available around the performance area, an appealing set designed by Taylor Gruenloh and Brittanie Gunn, which features a few tables filled with food as well as a backdrop table to help focus attention on Parrone.
The lighting design, also by Gruenloh and Gunn, maintains an appealing ambiance by darkening for festive moments or for Parrone’s more dramatic scenes and lightening up when levity ensues, such as watching director Shane Signorino double as the house waiter handing out free food samples.
Parrone does an admirable job of fleshing out her evasive character with humor, pathos and poignancy, considering that for some of us Beowulf is but a glimmer in our distant formal education. After all, she tells us as we nibble on the snacks she provides, “suffering is the food of the world.”
Signorino’s direction underscores the judicious utilization of the floor stage, enabling Parrone to stroll through the crowd and engage in conversation that seems more natural than rehearsed. In doing so she invites the audience to gain access to the thoughts and emotions of this nameless creature’s own nobility.
Gogerty succeeds in drawing parallels between her mythic character and modern women who often face the same or similar obstacles in their own quests for independence and self-fulfillment. In that regard, the millenium since Beowulf first appeared hasn’t changed anything all that much.
A performance as ingratiating as Parrone’s pulsates with life regardless of the source. Tesseract’s production of Gogerty’s Feast provides ample food for thought.
Tickets: $20, metrotix.com