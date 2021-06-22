Tesseract Theatre Company’s Production of ‘Feast’ Provides Ample Food for Thought

Play: Feast

Company: Tesseract Theatre Company

Venue: .ZACK, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis

Dates: June 25 through 27

Highlights: Tesseract Theatre Company returns to live performances with a studied and probing performance by Donna Parrone in this one-woman show being given its local premiere.

Story: The audience walks into the darkened theater only to see that it’s actually a welcoming dining room, with chairs and tables strategically set. Those tables support a bounty of food offered by our host to her guests.

She saunters in and casually begins conversing with those present. She’s in a good mood and her banter is free and engaging. She’s dressed in comfortable but classy attire and she wants to make sure we’re at ease in her place.

We wonder why she hasn’t introduced herself, but her meticulous presentation of her circumstances reveals why. She’s a mythological creature conversing with us here in the 21st century. She tells us that she is the mother of the monster Grendel, who was slain by the heroic character Beowulf in the epic poem of the same name written circa 1000 A.D., when the “invasive species” entered her dragon’s lair in a misty cave, killing her son and tragically wounding her own heart.

She reveals to us that the unknown writer of Beowulf didn’t even give a name to Grendel’s mother, who also was slain by Beowulf. In the here and now, despite being nameless (although she selects one during her talk), she’s a free spirit and an ardent feminist whose jocularity masks the agony of knowing that her son long ago died.