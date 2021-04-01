STAGES St. Louis Prepares for Long-Awaited New Season in Its ‘Mini Lincoln Center’

Like every other theater company in town, STAGES St. Louis has been rolling with the coronaviral punches since March 11, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down nearly all live performances here and elsewhere. The entire team at STAGES, though, has followed the mantra “The curtain will rise again,” says the company’s associate producer, Andrew Kuhlman.

When that curtain does rise, now scheduled for Aug. 6, it will showcase the luxurious new Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. As Jack Lane, executive producer for STAGES throughout its 35-year history, observes: “Four Robert Reims [STAGES’ old home at the Kirkwood Community Center] [could] fit on its stage. It is an enormously exciting opportunity to open this stunning, new facility – very much a heaven on Earth.”

Lane confirms that Kirkwood will have spent roughly $25 million in developing the spacious new facility in the city’s downtown. “[The KPAC] will change the face of the arts in the STL and become a true Midwestern destination,” says Lane, who started STAGES with artistic director Michael Hamilton in 1987. “I am thrilled and humbled by the care the city and its teams put into designing and building this blessed space.”

For now, STAGES’ 35th-anniversary season will consist of just two productions – the wildly popular Always … Patsy Cline from Aug. 6 through Sept. 5 and STAGES’ first presentation of Jersey Boys from Sept. 24 through Oct. 24. “Jersey Boys was made available to us for 2021 only, so we grabbed it,” Lane says. “It is an enormous audience favorite and fantastic entertainment.”