St. Louisans Create Crosswords for Sid's Grid's, Happy Little Puzzles and The New York Times

Although most folks pass their days figuratively puzzling over life, St. Louisans Sid Sivakumar and Matthew Stock do so both figuratively and literally.

Both young men, that is, devote individual websites to the classic form of the crossword puzzle, Sivakumar with Sid’s Grids, Stock with Happy Little Puzzles.

Sivakumar and Stock, who just collaborated on a crossword for The New York Times at the start of the year, both enthuse about the form without hesitation.

“As a solver, crosswords are the perfect format for me to explore ingenious ideas, but within an intuitive and consistently defined framework,” says Sivakumar about what most compels him about crosswords.

“Other newspaper puzzles, like the standard sudoku and Jumble, are also very dependable in their format, but they don’t generally allow for much creativity in presentation or solving logic – conceptually, they’re more or less the same offerings each day. But each crossword has a different theme, a different voice and sometimes even a different set of rules altogether. That variety compels me to solve the crossword nearly every day.

“As a puzzle-maker, I think crosswords are the puzzle format that most allows me to communicate artistic, not merely word- or logic-related, ideas to an audience. There’s not much one can say as a setter of sudoku puzzles, within the grids themselves, but as a crossword constructor, I can highlight cultural concepts, public figures and current events I think are important, and address them from my personal lens by writing clues in my own authorial voice.