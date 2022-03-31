St. Louisan Tom Reed Makes a Splash With River-Inspired Bruno David Gallery Installation

Tom Reed’s “Gone Fishing,” now running at Clayton’s esteemed Bruno David Gallery till June 18, delivers insight into a topic at once unlikely but inevitable here in Mark Twain’s home state.

The installation – which opened on Saturday, March 26, with four exhibitions by other artists – occupies the gallery’s 24/7 Window on Forsyth space and operates under an amusing title.

That is, “Gone Fishing” (Reed’s third solo exhibition with BDG) maintains not so much a piscatorial perspective as something somewhat deeper. “Once a symbol of time and change in his paintings,” a press release from the gallery states of the artist’s fascination with the river qua the river, “it now has become a collaborative partner.”

During the past decade and a half, the press release explains, Reed has passed considerable time fly-fishing and collected mementos that “slowly began making their way into the studio and eventually into the work. Over time, they formed a bridge between the river and the creative output in his studio practice.”

“Gone Fishing” strives to stroll across that bridge, between Reed’s “obsession” (to quote the press release) with tying flies and reveling with a rod and reel to its impact on his artistic endeavors.

“That is what this show is exploring,” Reed relates. “I won’t just be in the gallery window tying flies. I’ll be talking with a group of artists, tiers and anglers from around the country, examining the connection between the water and the studio.