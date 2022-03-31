St. Louisan Tom Reed Makes a Splash With River-Inspired Bruno David Gallery Installation

Tom Reed’s “Gone Fishing,” now running at Clayton’s esteemed Bruno David Gallery till June 18, delivers insight into a topic at once unlikely but inevitable here in Mark Twain’s home state.
The installation – which opened on Saturday, March 26, with four exhibitions by other artists – occupies the gallery’s 24/7 Window on Forsyth space and operates under an amusing title.
That is, “Gone Fishing” (Reed’s third solo exhibition with BDG) maintains not so much a piscatorial perspective as something somewhat deeper. “Once a symbol of time and change in his paintings,” a press release from the gallery states of the artist’s fascination with the river qua the river, “it now has become a collaborative partner.”
During the past decade and a half, the press release explains, Reed has passed considerable time fly-fishing and collected mementos that “slowly began making their way into the studio and eventually into the work. Over time, they formed a bridge between the river and the creative output in his studio practice.”
“Gone Fishing” strives to stroll across that bridge, between Reed’s “obsession” (to quote the press release) with tying flies and reveling with a rod and reel to its impact on his artistic endeavors.
“That is what this show is exploring,” Reed relates. “I won’t just be in the gallery window tying flies. I’ll be talking with a group of artists, tiers and anglers from around the country, examining the connection between the water and the studio.
“It’s an exercise in community-building – finding like-minded people to share ideas and experiences. As artists, we bring a different point of view to the world of fly-fishing that I would really like to explore. My hope is that this will answer some personal questions that I have about the studio/fishing connection and begin to find new questions to ask.”
In that respect, because piscatorial artwork can range such a vast gamut – consider, say, the grim-to-gleeful contrast between “The Fog Warning” (1885) by Winslow Homer and “Going Fishing” (1948) by Norman Rockwell – it seems only reasonable to inquire about Reed’s favorite river hereabouts. The Mississippi? The Missouri? The Meramec?
“I prefer small rivers for fishing,” Reed replies. “The Little Piney’s my favorite, and the Current River [both in the Ozarks area of southern Missouri] is a close second. We are fortunate in Missouri to have so much access to great water.
“The Piney is a beautiful spring-fed creek that has a naturally reproducing wild rainbow trout population. It doesn’t get the pressure of the larger waters, and the fish are easily spooked, which makes for some fun and challenging fishing.”
Finally, the press release mentions riverine mementos that Reed, over time, has collected, and he dwells for a moment on those mementos.
“They’re all special in their own way, but I have found some lovely pieces of beaver-chewed wood that are works of art in their own right,” Reed muses. “These pieces that I bring home catch my eye for different reasons. The element that they have in common is they’re a direct link to a time, a place, a river, a weather condition, a fish, a sunset or a friend – you get the idea.
“They always bring me right back to the river.”
