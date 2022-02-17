St. Louis Theater Circle Awards Return in March With Virtual Ceremony

In January 2020, the St. Louis Theater Circle announced its nominations for the eighth annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards, which were to be held that March. With the rapid expansion of COVID-19, however, that live ceremony was canceled.

Members of the Theater Circle (including me, representing Ladue News, and reviewers for numerous other local media outlets) thought the event would not take place. However, HEC-TV stepped forward, and in April 2020, it presented a virtual version of the awards on its Facebook page, website and YouTube channel with great success.

With the continued onslaught of the pandemic and the resultant cancellation of most local theatrical productions in 2020, there was no ceremony by the Theater Circle last year. However, as the pandemic eased a bit, theater returned to a “new normal” in May 2021.

When we considered whether we could hold our ninth annual ceremony in 2022, we looked once again at an in-person event, which would take place at the Loretto-Hilton Center, home of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. We planned to honor the best in local theater for work done in the first three months of 2020, before the pandemic essentially shut down theater, and the last eight months of 2021, when local companies resumed offering presentations on local stages.

Once again, though, it was decided that an in-person ceremony could not be safely held. Instead, HEC-TV has agreed to create its own production. The arts and education channel is planning to stream a virtual version of the ceremony at 7 p.m. on March 28 on its website and YouTube channel.