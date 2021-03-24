St. Louis’ Tearooms Offer a Glimpse Into a Proper English Tradition

When life seems frantic, it’s time to sit down for a good cuppa. An increasing number of metro area residents are finding that proper afternoon tea can be an oasis in an otherwise fast-paced and stressed-out lifestyle.

“The majority of people that frequent the tearoom tell me that they love coming into the tearoom, as it is a place of calm for them,” says Jackie James, general manager of The London Tea Room, located in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood. “Tea isn't something that can be rushed. It’s very satisfying to sit down with a pot of tea and let the cares of the world pass you by.”

Indeed, tea has been a staple of British culture for centuries, and popular TV programs such as Downton Abbey, Bridgerton and The Crown seem to have popularized both the beverage and the ceremony around it. “Our most popular afternoon teas have been our Downton Abbey- and Jane Austen-themed teas,” James adds.

What began in the Western world as a drink enjoyed by royalty slowly made its way into virtually all British households, particularly after Prime Minister William Pitt slashed the tea tax from 119 percent to 12.5 percent in 1783, making it much more affordable for the working class. A typical everyday tea break at home involves a simple cup of strong black tea with a splash of milk, served alongside a plain or chocolate-topped “biscuit” – a flat, round baked treat with a bit of crunch, similar to a typical American cookie but not overly sweet. However, a proper afternoon tea is an event to be savored with finger sandwiches and dainty cakes alongside a china cup and saucer.