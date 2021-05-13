St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Returns With Inclusive Production of 'King Lear'

As more and more COVID-19 vaccines are distributed daily in the metro area, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has its hopes set high for its monthlong run of King Lear, from June 2 to 27 in Shakespeare Glen, adjacent to the Saint Louis Art Museum.

The festival’s producing artistic director Tom Ridgely and his staff are carefully monitoring the scientific landscape and the guidelines of health officials in St. Louis to determine proper safety protocols for the show’s staff, cast and audiences.

As of mid-April, when this article was written, outdoor events in that municipality are restricted to 32 percent capacity, or approximately 1,000 people per night for presentations of King Lear in a socially distanced layout at Shakespeare Glen. Patrons of such events are required to wear masks, as well.

The innovative presentation of King Lear will feature an entire BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) cast led by André De Shields in the title role.

Directing the production will be Carl Cofield, associate artistic director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem, whose credits include direction of the world premiere of One Night in Miami, as well as Twelfth Night, Macbeth, Henry IV and Antigone.

The technical staff includes Broadway designer Wilson Chin as set designer, costume designer Mika Eubanks, music and sound designer David R. Molina and lighting designer John Wylie. The cast features St. Louis performers Rayme Cornell, Jacqueline Thompson, J. Samuel Davis, Carl Overly Jr., Brian McKinley and Tyler White, as well as Leland Fowler, Allen Gilmore, Kentrell Jamison, Atum Jones, Jason J. Little, Theorri London, Daniel José Molina, Michael Tran, Brian Anthony Wilson and Christina Yancy.