St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Returns with Commanding Performance of ‘King Lear’

Play: King Lear

Company: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Venue: Shakespeare Glen, across from the Saint Louis Art Museum in Forest Park

Dates: Through June 27, except Mondays

Highlights: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival returns under the conditions of a pandemic protocol – with pods of up to six seats for audiences of up to 1,200, socially distanced and with masks required when strolling the festival grounds – to present an invigorating, triumphant interpretation of one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies under the fresh, determined insight of director Carl Cofield.

Story: Aging King Lear has decided to retire and to hand over control of his kingdom to his daughters. He asks each of the three of them – eldest daughter Goneril, middle child Regan and youngest daughter Cordelia – how much they love him.

The two older daughters falsely profess their deep and abiding love for Lear, while Cordelia merely states that she loves him as a daughter should love a father and no more. Angered by Cordelia’s answer and swayed by the flattery of his other two children, Lear divides his kingdom between Goneril and Regan and banishes Cordelia.

Lear’s trusted friend, the Earl of Kent, expresses his misgivings about Lear’s actions and for that he, too, is banished, although he returns later in disguise as a gentleman named Caius, who becomes Lear’s servant. Another friend, the Earl of Gloucester, has his own family problems: He is impressed with the drive and ambition of his illegitimate son Edmund, who himself chafes at the preferential treatment given to Gloucester’s legitimate heir, Edgar.