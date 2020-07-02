St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Postpones Shows, Considers Innovative Alternatives

Versatility, thy name is Shakespeare – as evidenced at several levels by the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (known as Shakespeare Festival St. Louis till April, when it rebranded with a nifty new logo).

Like most if not all institutions large and small in the metro area, the festival – conceived as a 501(c)3 nonprofit late in 1999, with its first production, Romeo and Juliet, in 2001 – has recently been pivoting like mad in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its pivots continue, according to Tom Ridgely, the festival’s producing artistic director.

“We’d very much hoped to be able to present a modified production in [Forest Park] at the end of the summer – as well as Shakespeare in the Streets: The Ville in September as the culmination of our 20th-anniversary season,” Ridgely says. “But the safety of our artists and community partners is paramount, so we’ve had to postpone them both.

“The Ville will move to September 2021. The program is built on the input of the community, so we will continue to work with the artistic team and residents throughout the next year. At the moment, we’re collecting stories from current and past Ville residents. They can submit their stories about their lives and the neighborhood on our website through video, voice recordings, email or even by mailing us a letter.”

Ridgely also provides an update on a Bardic production previously scheduled to run from Aug. 12 to Sept. 6, as well as other efforts. “Much Ado About Nothing we’re working to reschedule for a future season,” he says.