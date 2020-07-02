St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Postpones Shows, Considers Innovative Alternatives

Versatility, thy name is Shakespeare – as evidenced at several levels by the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (known as Shakespeare Festival St. Louis till April, when it rebranded with a nifty new logo).
Like most if not all institutions large and small in the metro area, the festival – conceived as a 501(c)3 nonprofit late in 1999, with its first production, Romeo and Juliet, in 2001 – has recently been pivoting like mad in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its pivots continue, according to Tom Ridgely, the festival’s producing artistic director.
“We’d very much hoped to be able to present a modified production in [Forest Park] at the end of the summer – as well as Shakespeare in the Streets: The Ville in September as the culmination of our 20th-anniversary season,” Ridgely says. “But the safety of our artists and community partners is paramount, so we’ve had to postpone them both.
“The Ville will move to September 2021. The program is built on the input of the community, so we will continue to work with the artistic team and residents throughout the next year. At the moment, we’re collecting stories from current and past Ville residents. They can submit their stories about their lives and the neighborhood on our website through video, voice recordings, email or even by mailing us a letter.”
Ridgely also provides an update on a Bardic production previously scheduled to run from Aug. 12 to Sept. 6, as well as other efforts. “Much Ado About Nothing we’re working to reschedule for a future season,” he says.
“We are, however, working on a ‘socially distant’ walking experience that could take place in the park, as well as continuing to develop new online content. Hopefully, we’ll be able to announce details on the park experience soon. We’re also thinking about ways to engage with issues around race in Shakespeare and the theater and the St. Louis region as a whole.”
Ironically, the coronaviral pandemic, if anything, galvanized the troupe even more than usual. “We were lucky to have a small, tightknit group of staff and artists working at the time of the shutdown,” Ridgely says. “It made it easier for us to make some swift programming decisions together so we could be one of the first theaters to produce online content specifically in response to COVID-19.
“Our partners at [Valley Park’s] Logic Systems Sound & Lighting made the recording of our touring show, Cymbeline, happen almost overnight. We shared this on our Facebook page at the end of March, and since then, it’s been viewed 14,000 times from audiences across the country.
“Shortly after that, the same company of actors, unable to tour the region as planned, worked on our first virtual performances. We brainstormed as a staff what would be right for the moment and came up with a five-night reading of Albert Camus’ The Plague and a reading of the long poem Venus and Adonis, which was written by Shakespeare during one of the quarantines of his time.
“That kick-started our online production [, which] we continued through June almost nightly.”
To be sure, Ridgely admits, COVID-19 could have impacted the festival far more unfortunately. “It’s a testament to the leadership and generosity of our board of directors, the staff’s mobility and our audience that we remain in a stable position for the time being,” he says.
“We lost significant revenue on our touring production. Our 20th-anniversary gala celebration, which was scheduled for May 7 at the Chase Park Plaza, was moved online, and we’re only now figuring out the effect from the rest of the season’s postponement.”
Still, “the show must go on,” as Ridgely concludes. “What helps keep us going is the passion the artists we work with have to continue to produce good work and the audience reception to these online programs,” he says. “We’ve produced 65 online shows in the last 90 days and engaged 150 artists. People are still watching.
“I think we can easily say the festival as a whole is committed to keeping theater alive, in whatever format that might take in the near future, and, when it’s safe to do so, bring back a stronger, full-season free Shakespeare and works inspired by [him] for all.”
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, 5715 Elizabeth Ave., St. Louis, 314-531-9800, stlshakes.org
