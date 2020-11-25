St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Brings Charles Dickens to Life in the Pandemic Era with ‘A Walking Xmas Carol’

“Marley was dead, to begin with” – so commences one of the most cherished narratives in English literature, and that magisterial Victorian work will soon come to life, courtesy of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 23, the area Bardic troupe will produce “A Walking Xmas Carol,” a contemporary interpretation of “A Christmas Carol,” starting at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Maryland Plaza in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

Of the free, self-guided public romp, the festival’s website promises “a 20-stop, audio-musical and window-display reimagining of the classic tale by Charles Dickens. Local artists from PaintedBlack STL … will create large-scale window installations interpreting [Ebenezer] Scrooge’s journey from a never-before-seen perspective, while the musical adaptation [by the] Q Brothers … will guide guests throughout the walk.”

A map of the route and access to an audio guide will be coming shortly, the website promises. In line with municipal COVID-19 restrictions, it also requires that participants above the age of 9 wear face masks, that groups observe a 10-person limit (preferably from the same household) and that participants observe standard social distancing protocols and follow any posted health-related guidelines.

“We also ask that you not take part if you have had contact with a person that tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or had a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 14 days,” the website states of the event, which it characterizes as “great for all ages and backgrounds.”