St. Louis’ Pulitzer Arts Foundation Explores Art-Audience Interface With Vast Nine-Artist Exhibition

“Assembly Required,” a new exhibition at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, which opened March 4, will run till July 31 under the oversight of Stephanie Weissberg, one of the museum’s two sterling curators.
According to a mid-January press release from the Pulitzer, which is the exhibition’s sole venue, the exhibition showcases works created during the past five-plus decades by a cosmopolitan nonet of artists who strive to engage viewers as collaborators in the creative process: Francis Alÿs, Rasheed Araeen, Siah Armajani, Tania Bruguera/INSTAR, Lygia Clark, Hélio Oiticica, Yoko Ono, Lygia Pape and Franz Erhard Walther.
Those nine, the release continues, “were selected for their shared belief in public action and its role in transforming society. Taken as a whole, the work in ‘Assembly Required’ poses vital questions about how art enables us to imagine new ways of being in the world.”
An epigraph to the press release comes from Clark: “Every possible happening is there in potential, ready to be realized in the act. Then for the first time, anyone is fit for the act of creating.”
In its illustrious history, the museum has never shied from showcasing expansive and thought-provoking exhibitions like this, as the press release strongly suggests.
“Throughout the run of ‘Assembly Required,’ the Pulitzer galleries will serve as a space for social engagement and communication and a place in which to consider civic life – a particularly salient topic today – as visitors interact directly with the artworks and with each other,” it quotes Cara Starke, the museum’s executive director, as stating. “We look forward to seeing our visitors reflect on how art and artmaking can change our lives.”
In that regard, the press release continues that “Assembly Required” collectively involves “distinct social and political moments and issues, from the unrest in the United States during the Vietnam War to Peru’s military dictatorship in the 1990s and more. Each artist offers unique perspectives on social change, addressing the need for optimism and hope in the face of global tensions.”
Of particular note to Beatles fans, the exhibition opens with a selection from Ono’s 1964 book “Grapefruit” and with a project inspired by that book.
“Painting to Be Stepped On,” the aforementioned project, “will be placed on the floor across from the building’s entryway so that visitors may engage with the work when they enter the museum by stepping on or over it,” states the press release. “This will set the tone of the exhibition as a space to think outside of expected behavior at museums, such as not touching the art, but rather introducing a sense of playfulness and creativity – and touch – while also hinting at the subversive.”
Works of three artists involved in the Brazilian Neo-Concretist movement of the late 1950s also will number among those included in “Assembly Required.”
Representing Pape, a co-founder of Neo-Concretism, will be documentation from what the press release characterizes as one of her most famous works: “Titled ‘Divisor,’ this performative work was staged in the streets of Rio [de Janeiro] in 1968, the year in which the dictatorship suppressed public assembly, introduced mass censorship and suspended habeas corpus, making citizens vulnerable to arrest without cause.
“Pape invited dozens of local children to march through the streets under an enormous white sheet, which unified them as a single entity while still retaining their individualism. It was a highly radical gesture during a repressive regime.”
Otherwise, from Alÿs, a Belgian native based in Mexico, comes the 2002 “When Faith Moves Mountains,” conceived two years earlier after a trip to Lima, Peru, “in the final days of the [Alberto] Fujimori dictatorship, a time of mass protests and clashes in the streets,” the press release notes.
For the one-time performance, the press release states, “Alÿs invited 500 volunteers from a local engineering school to work together to move a 1,500-foot-long sand dune in a desolate area on the outskirts of Lima. Over the course of the day, they shifted the dune by about 4 inches. The work – seen here through video projections and more than 100 drawings, paintings and related ephemera – is at once a gesture of optimism, an allegory about the potential of the collective will and a realist observation about the enormity of the challenges to achieving long-term change.”
Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-754-1850, pulitzerarts.org