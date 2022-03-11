St. Louis’ Pulitzer Arts Foundation Explores Art-Audience Interface With Vast Nine-Artist Exhibition

“Assembly Required,” a new exhibition at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, which opened March 4, will run till July 31 under the oversight of Stephanie Weissberg, one of the museum’s two sterling curators.

According to a mid-January press release from the Pulitzer, which is the exhibition’s sole venue, the exhibition showcases works created during the past five-plus decades by a cosmopolitan nonet of artists who strive to engage viewers as collaborators in the creative process: Francis Alÿs, Rasheed Araeen, Siah Armajani, Tania Bruguera/INSTAR, Lygia Clark, Hélio Oiticica, Yoko Ono, Lygia Pape and Franz Erhard Walther.

Those nine, the release continues, “were selected for their shared belief in public action and its role in transforming society. Taken as a whole, the work in ‘Assembly Required’ poses vital questions about how art enables us to imagine new ways of being in the world.”

An epigraph to the press release comes from Clark: “Every possible happening is there in potential, ready to be realized in the act. Then for the first time, anyone is fit for the act of creating.”

In its illustrious history, the museum has never shied from showcasing expansive and thought-provoking exhibitions like this, as the press release strongly suggests.

“Throughout the run of ‘Assembly Required,’ the Pulitzer galleries will serve as a space for social engagement and communication and a place in which to consider civic life – a particularly salient topic today – as visitors interact directly with the artworks and with each other,” it quotes Cara Starke, the museum’s executive director, as stating. “We look forward to seeing our visitors reflect on how art and artmaking can change our lives.”