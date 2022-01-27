St. Louis Performing Arts Organizations Collaborate for Special Production of Duke Ellington’s ‘Black, Brown and Beige’

An upcoming production of Duke Ellington's “Black, Brown and Beige,” presented by PNC Arts Alive, combines the talents of five local choreographers in a special multi-organization collaboration that embodies the spirit and ideology of the suite-turned-anthem.

The Big Muddy Dance Company, The St. Louis Black Repertory and Jazz St. Louis are coming together to bring Ellington’s momentous album back to the forefront in an extraordinary presentation choreographed by Heather Beal, Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Marcus Johnson, Cecil Slaughter and Ashley Tate. According to a press release, The Big Muddy’s dancers will enthrall as musicians from Jazz St. Louis perform Ellington’s pieces, and three actors from The Black Rep will recite monologues inspired by interviews with renowned lifetime artists Ron Himes, Ed Smith and Denise Thimes.

Jazz legend Ellington’s sweeping three-piece suite, which came out in 1943, aims to tell a historical parallel narrative of the African-American experience – from slavery through emancipation and service in American wars, to contemporary Black culture at the time of its release. His final selection in the suite, “Come Sunday,” became an anthem or hymn of the civil rights movement, an early example of what is now known as protest music.