St. Louis Native William Stanford Davis Joins Cast of ABC’s New Sitcom Hit, ‘Abbott Elementary’

ABC’s newest sitcom, “Abbott Elementary,” is swiftly moving to the head of the class among the latest sitcom releases, and listed prominently on the cast’s roster is native St. Louisan William Stanford Davis. The mockumentary follows a group of devoted teachers at a Philadelphia public school where resources often prove scant. Davis plays Mr. Johnson – a janitor with a deadpan delivery.

“The cast is unbelievably talented, and we’ve had so much fun,” Davis says of his co-workers on “Abbot Elementary.” “Everybody connected. … Working with them became a dream.”

Davis has previously appeared in TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” HBO’s “Perry Mason” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” Davis notes that he excels in an environment where he is constantly learning from other comedic talents. “I want to make sure I hit my marks, get my timing right,” he says. “The joke has to land. [Creator and star] Quinta [Brunson] – she’s a genius. She’s put together something special.”

Davis says that one of the most demanding roles he has taken on was as Potato Pie in “Ray Donovan.”

“Anytime you work in an environment that’s testosterone-based, [it] can be [challenging],” Davis says of the show that follows a professional “fixer” based in Los Angeles. “You have to stand your ground. All [roles are] pretty challenging. You have to really loan yourself to the character and find out what the character can give to you.”