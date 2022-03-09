St. Louis Native William Stanford Davis Joins Cast of ABC’s New Sitcom Hit, ‘Abbott Elementary’

ABC’s newest sitcom, “Abbott Elementary,” is swiftly moving to the head of the class among the latest sitcom releases, and listed prominently on the cast’s roster is native St. Louisan William Stanford Davis. The mockumentary follows a group of devoted teachers at a Philadelphia public school where resources often prove scant. Davis plays Mr. Johnson – a janitor with a deadpan delivery.
“The cast is unbelievably talented, and we’ve had so much fun,” Davis says of his co-workers on “Abbot Elementary.” “Everybody connected. … Working with them became a dream.”
Davis has previously appeared in TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” HBO’s “Perry Mason” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” Davis notes that he excels in an environment where he is constantly learning from other comedic talents. “I want to make sure I hit my marks, get my timing right,” he says. “The joke has to land. [Creator and star] Quinta [Brunson] – she’s a genius. She’s put together something special.”
Davis says that one of the most demanding roles he has taken on was as Potato Pie in “Ray Donovan.”
“Anytime you work in an environment that’s testosterone-based, [it] can be [challenging],” Davis says of the show that follows a professional “fixer” based in Los Angeles. “You have to stand your ground. All [roles are] pretty challenging. You have to really loan yourself to the character and find out what the character can give to you.”
A member of the famed Actors Studio – an organization for professionals in the industry – Davis feels most humbled and inspired when performing in front of fellow actors.
“Some of the work we do [at The Actors Studio has actually] been more challenging than what I’ve done on screen or onstage,” he says. “You go to work your craft in front of your peers and mentors. You can get your hat handed to you sometimes. I want to go on and learn something – do the work. Find something new. How can I challenge myself and support my fellow actors? How generous can I be? That’s how I approach it.”
The prolific performer hails from The Ville in north St. Louis, and attended Northwest High School before heading to Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
“I love St. Louis – one of my favorite places on the planet,” Davis says of his hometown. “I have a sister there; I have cousins there. So many friends and people that I love. The thing I remember the most is, I could leave my house and, in any direction, in these bars or clubs – we called them joints – Ike and Tina Turner might be in there, or Albert King, or Oliver Sain. All this R&B and blues and jazz, going on all the time. Los Angeles has become one of the music capitals of the world because everyone is here, but you don’t get that same neighborhood, familial type of feeling. There was music everywhere!”
Davis was briefly a part of that music scene as the front man for The Fabulous Paramount Revue, a pop and R&B band.
“We started out in high school and went all the way through college, and we opened for some major names,” he recalls. “I was [also] a radio DJ. And underneath all of that, I wanted to be an actor. I bit the bullet and came to Los Angeles. Got into different classes and workshops. It was a lot of work, a lot of ‘no’s,’ and a lot of doors slammed in my face.”
Davis still carries love for the Lou – most notably as a proud Cardinals baseball fan – even though he lives and works in Dodgers territory.
His advice to hopeful thespians? “Acting is communal,” he says. “Acting is real behavior in imaginary circumstances. Not making judgment on the character. Be open and let the character feed you.”
Among the many mentors Davis considers himself fortunate to have known, he counts the late, Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau, Oscar-nominated director Mark Rydell and the late actress Joanne Linville.
“I’ve had some close friends who’ve mentored me,” Davis says. “They’ve all taught me things that have changed my work in major ways. The thing I like about all of them is they don’t let me off the hook. Marty – may he rest in peace – was kind, but he’d also challenge you to work harder, do more, find more. There’s always more – don’t settle.”