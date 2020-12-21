St. Louis Mercantile Library to Celebrate 175th Anniversary with Revamped Exhibitions

In the Thomas Jefferson Library Building of Bellerive’s University of Missouri-St. Louis, Julie Dunn-Morton can barely contain her excitement as she discusses the upcoming celebration of the 175th anniversary of the St. Louis Mercantile Library, where she’s served for almost two decades.

Barring further complications from COVID-19, that celebration officially commences in April, and Dunn-Morton (formally the Mercantile Library Endowed Curator of Fine Art Collections) sounds, frankly, stoked.

“The main celebration that we’ll have is a series of concurrent exhibitions,” she relates. “Really, we are reinstalling every gallery in the library. It’s big and it’s exciting. And it’s really drawing on collections and objects that people either have never seen before – they’ve never been displayed – or that haven’t been displayed for maybe 15, 20 years.

“So they’re going to be incredibly fresh and new for people. And even some of the pieces that have been on the wall – maybe about 5 percent of things that people have seen – they’re going to be presented in new contexts, so it really invites people to take a look at them once again.”

On its website, the Mercantile bills itself as “the oldest general library in continuous existence west of the Mississippi River,” and precious few other metro area institutions can rival its venerability and grandeur.

The forthcoming linked exhibitions take as their overall focus an exploration of Americana in the Mercantile’s collections, Dunn-Morton continues, with the main exhibition, in the library’s largest exhibition space, titled “A Nation, a City and Its First Library: Americana As a Way of Life at the St. Louis Mercantile Library for 175 Years.”