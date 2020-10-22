St. Louis' Gateway Arch Celebrates 55 Years, Reflects on History

Some said it couldn’t be done: a gracefully curved steel structure soaring 630 feet above St. Louis’ riverfront, framing the so-called Gateway to the West.

And yet, 55 years after the last section was placed at its zenith, the Gateway Arch still stands as the world’s tallest arch and the tallest human-made monument as such in the Western Hemisphere.

“The Arch has a simple, sleek design, and yet, it is a huge feat in engineering,” says Pam Sanfilippo, chief of museum services and interpretation at Gateway Arch National Park. “Most people see the Gateway Arch as a kind of treasure and a source of civic pride, beauty, engineering and architecture – it’s really something St. Louis is proud of.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the icon marks its 55th birthday. Although the main event – to honor the landmark’s builders – will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the expanded national park grounds, the re-imagined museum and the Arch itself, including tram rides to its top, remain open to the public following a brief closure amid that pandemic.

The journey to building the storied structure began in 1933, when St. Louis civic leader Luther Ely Smith conceived of constructing a memorial on the St. Louis riverfront that would both help revitalize the area and serve as a symbol of westward expansion. After a nationwide competition to select its design, Finnish American architect and industrial designer Eero Saarinen’s stainless steel arch was chosen to celebrate that expansion. “The son of renowned architect Eliel Saarinen beat out his father in the competition,” Sanfilippo notes.