St. Louis County Library, Missouri Historical Society Honor Black History Month With Virtual Events

The St. Louis County Library’s 2021 Black history celebration, “Enriching Culture With Hope and Healing,” continues this weekend with virtual programming for all ages.
Feeling inspired by Amanda Gorman’s words at the presidential inauguration or during the Super Bowl? The library has arranged a poetry workshop for all ages this Saturday, Feb. 13, with local poet Pacia Elaine Anderson. Explore how creative presentation, Black history and poetic form can influence written art.
For those who prefer a different art form, there’s a Draw Your Own Black Hero workshop on Feb. 20 with local artist Cbabi Bayoc. Musical programming abounds, as well, with online performances from local saxophonist Rhoda G. on Feb. 19 and gospel musicians on Feb. 27.
These events and more will occur over Zoom or stream from the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/STLCoLibrary. Register for an event and find more details at slcl.org/black-history-celebration.
The Missouri Historical Society’s Black History Month programming is inspired by the theme “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
“This theme is crucial to understanding the resilience and tenacity that has served as a foundation for the African American community through 400+ years of systemic oppression,” says Shakia Gullette, the society’s director of African American History Initiatives, in a press release.
Upcoming online events include a Homeschool Day program on Feb. 15 examining how Black St. Louisans have influenced arts and culture locally and nationwide, a program titled “Following the Lead of the Tuskegee Airmen” on Feb. 23 and a program about genealogy and the use of rare documents on Feb. 25. To participate in these events, visit mohistory.org/events.
In addition to the Missouri Historical Society’s virtual events this month, the society also provides resources through its African American History Initiative and the webpage it launched recently to host relevant virtual programs, videos and readings.
“We think of this new webpage of resources as kind of a history care package,” says Gwen Moore, curator of Urban Identity and Landscape for the society, in the release. “An aroused public is willing to confront the country’s troubled racial past, its similarly problematic racial here and now, and they are actively demanding corrective measures. As keepers of the region’s historical record and its continuing engagement with today’s hard truths, the Missouri Historical Society accepts the challenge of exploring this reckoning. A fuller knowledge of our shared past is central to an understanding of why our society looks the way it does today.”