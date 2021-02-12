St. Louis County Library, Missouri Historical Society Honor Black History Month With Virtual Events

The St. Louis County Library’s 2021 Black history celebration, “Enriching Culture With Hope and Healing,” continues this weekend with virtual programming for all ages.

Feeling inspired by Amanda Gorman’s words at the presidential inauguration or during the Super Bowl? The library has arranged a poetry workshop for all ages this Saturday, Feb. 13, with local poet Pacia Elaine Anderson. Explore how creative presentation, Black history and poetic form can influence written art.

For those who prefer a different art form, there’s a Draw Your Own Black Hero workshop on Feb. 20 with local artist Cbabi Bayoc. Musical programming abounds, as well, with online performances from local saxophonist Rhoda G. on Feb. 19 and gospel musicians on Feb. 27.

These events and more will occur over Zoom or stream from the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/STLCoLibrary. Register for an event and find more details at slcl.org/black-history-celebration.

The Missouri Historical Society’s Black History Month programming is inspired by the theme “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”

“This theme is crucial to understanding the resilience and tenacity that has served as a foundation for the African American community through 400+ years of systemic oppression,” says Shakia Gullette, the society’s director of African American History Initiatives, in a press release.