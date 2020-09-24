St. Louis’ Center of Creative Arts Celebrates Expansion with 'Common Ground' Project

St. Louis’ Center of Creative Arts – aka COCA – is optimistically celebrating its recent expansion with a commissioned project titled “Common Ground.”

A press release from the center characterizes that communitarian project as “a large-scale, site-specific, participatory installation” potentially involving more than a single responding artist and climaxing the center’s multiyear Create Our Future campaign. The expansion of the center’s campus, meanwhile, seeks “to scale COCA’s impact and serve the St. Louis community as a house of the people.”

“The expanded campus is such a signal of hope – for the future of the arts and artistic expression – not just for COCA, but for the entire community,” says Shawna Flanigan, the center’s director of arts education and new program development. “This is just what we all need right now.”

With a total budget of $15,000, “Common Ground” initially involved an open call for no-fee applications through Aug. 7, with a final judgment three weeks after that and a public announcement of the results on Sept. 10.

With work on the project scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 25, “Common Ground,” theoretically, will involve student artists and community participants and will run through Nov. 15. The project will occupy a place of prominence in the two-story Centene Commons in the expansion’s Ferring East Wing, co-designed by the Clayton architectural firm of Christner Inc. and St. Louis’ multivalent Axi:Ome.

Amenities in that new wing, according to the center’s website, include a state-of-the-art theater seating 450, named in honor of St. Louis’ Berges Family Foundation; a 4,600-square-foot multidisciplinary studio space; community space throughout to create a more welcoming environs for visitors; and a designated, safe, accessible drop-off/pickup point to counterpoise garage and street parking.