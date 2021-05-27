St. Louis’ Campbell House Museum Gives Visitors a Look Into Life During the Late 1800s, Early 1900s

A local gem that celebrates a slice of St. Louis history, the Campbell House Museum tells the stories of the people who once lived in the home to demonstrate how American life has changed in the past 200 years.
Since St. Louis’ founding in 1764, few Midwestern cities can match its historical importance, and in the early 20th century, the Gateway to the West became world-renowned as a top-tier city.
“It’s a real microcosm of America – [from the] wealthy family at the top of the social hierarchy to the workers who made life in this house possible,” says Andy Hahn, the museum’s executive director.
Visitors learn about life during the late 1800s and early 1900s through the lens of the location itself, from the structure of the building to the authentic artifacts found in each room. With era fixtures, furniture, paintings and other attractions, the house touts an almost endless collection of turn-of-the-century treasures.
“It’s the objects that really get people excited,” Hahn says. “Our property still encapsulates and contains thousands of objects that belonged to this family.”
This year should be big for the museum. First, it has two different components on display at the Saint Louis Art Museum and a third coming later this year. Second, 2021 marks the 170th anniversary of the construction of the Campbell house, which was originally completed in 1851. (The Campbells lived in the house from 1854 to 1938.)
The museum also completed a $2 million expansion in winter 2020 that added programming space and enhanced accessibility by way of a new, four-story elevator.
“Prior to the completion, this building was the poster child for an inaccessible space,” says Hahn, who points out that before the renovation, guests and tour docents were expected to climb more than 120 stairs to see the entire home. “We’re a volunteer-driven organization, and it really limited our volunteers.”
To Hahn (and countless past guests), it’s these volunteers who really make the museum shine.
“Everyone that comes here gets a personal, one-on-one tour with a guide,” Hahn says. “Our guides are trained to tailor a visit to the visitors, so it’s really a kind of interactive experience that the visitor helps make themselves.”
Campbell House Museum, 1508 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-421‑0325, campbellhousemuseum.org