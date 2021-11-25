St. Louis’ Blue Strawberry Nightclub and The Cabaret Project Return With Winter Shows in Grand Center

After months of pandemic-related delays, the metro area’s two primary cabaret outlets – the Blue Strawberry nightclub in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood and The Cabaret Project of St. Louis – are again rocking.

As Tim Schall, executive and artistic director of the latter, wryly urges: “What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play!” – referencing the title number in the classic Broadway musical Cabaret. Both Schall and Jim Dolan, Blue Strawberry’s founder, have busy schedules through January – and beyond.

Both ventures are necessarily observing St. Louis-mandated pandemic protocols. “We follow the policies at the venues where we produce, [namely] Jazz St. Louis and The Sheldon Concert Hall,” Schall says. Both venues occupy the Grand Center Arts District – arguably the heart of St. Louis performing arts.

More specifically, patrons must wear masks to enter and move throughout the venues but, while seated, may remove the masks. Also, on entry, patrons older than 11 must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Both Blue Strawberry and The Cabaret Project pivoted variously during the pandemic. Dolan says his venue closed for almost four months and explains: “We opened back up as a piano bar in June 2020 with reduced capacity and masking.”

Blue Strawberry, for its part, adjusted in other ways, notes Dolan: “We expanded our offerings to include more R&B, blues, jazz, soul, folk, singer-songwriter and rock. Blue Strawberry presents lots of local talent … and also touring national acts.”