St. Louis Area Theater Groups and Arts Festivals Re-imagine Live Performances

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the metro area, it shut down “live” theatrical performances quickly and decisively. Luckily, although we’re still in a holding pattern, a number of local companies are still offering enticing options for patrons.

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival presented a streamcast performance of Cymbeline in late March, with the cast of its touring production doing their version of the play on a stage with the audience online rather than in theater seats. Likewise, ERA (Equally Represented Arts) staged a whimsical Zoom performance of Moscow!, in which a dozen or so players enacted their parts in their own homes in a clever take on Chekhov’s Three Sisters.

Metro Theater Company in late July offered an original, 15-minute piece by local playwright John Wolbers titled Early Days: Stories of the Pandemic, which was streamcast on MTC’s Facebook page, as well as that of the Missouri History Museum. In the poignant little story, three generations of a family (Nicholas Kryah, Jacqueline Thompson and Madeline Emke) meet via Zoom to celebrate the granddaughter’s birthday as best they can.

In that brief period, Wolbers touched on a number of affecting moments impacting numerous families around town, such as the recent passing of the family’s matriarch, whose wake and funeral essentially were virtual because of the pandemic. Still, the surviving family members use their Zoom get-together to reaffirm their love and bring happiness to one another, even in trying times. Artistic director Julia Flood brought out convincing performances by her fine trio of players.