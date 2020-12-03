St. Louis Area Theater Companies, Arts Organizations End 2020 With Holiday-Themed Entertainment

As we approach the holidays in this most unusual year, a number of the metro area’s most treasured theater companies are bringing performances and gifts to their audiences with flair and originality.

The Fabulous Fox Theatre, inspired by Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” is presenting A Dickens of a Tour through Dec. 27 at the showcase theater on Grand Boulevard. The hourlong holiday treat depicts several characters from Dickens’ Yuletide favorite, including its ghosts, Victorian dancers and more. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under, including parking. Shows comply with City of St. Louis Department of Health requirements for COVID-19.

COCA presents a livestream version of Chicago-based performance collective Manual Cinema’s A Christmas Carol on Dec. 4, 5 and 6. Through hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes and a live original score, Manual Cinema offers its take on Dickens’ classic holiday tale with a visually stunning twist specifically created for the 2020 holiday season. Tickets range from $20 to $23.

How about a “St. Louis virtual holiday reading” of “A Christmas Carol”? That’s what Metro Theater Company is presenting on Dec. 10 and 13. More than two dozen St. Louisans, including artists, athletes, media personalities, civic leaders and first responders, will serve as readers for the broadcast. Viewers can register for free or make a donation with their registration.