Socially Distanced Summer: Safe Ways to Enjoy Time Outdoors

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, many people feel anxious to get out and enjoy some summer fun.

If you’re going to be around others, though, experts agree it’s best to do so outdoors and to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from them, plus wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose.

In the following sections, Ladue News has compiled a few activities that can allow you to beat cabin fever, soak up the sunshine and enjoy the new-normal nightlife while minimizing the novel coronavirus’ threat to yourself and others.

Enjoy a (mostly) outdoor attraction in the metro area.

Area attractions including the Missouri Botanical Garden, Saint Louis Zoo and St. Louis Union Station have reopened with new safety guidelines and procedures. The zoo and MoBot both require staff and visitors ages 9 and up to wear a mask, unless exempt for medical reasons. All zoo guests must also reserve timed tickets prior to arrival to limit the number of people on-site. (MoBot’s tickets remain dated but not timed.)

At Union Station, a variety of precautions are being observed depending on your chosen attraction. All guests must complete an online health declaration 24 hours or less before arrival, and those entering indoor spaces must pass a temperature check, according to the venue’s website. The St. Louis Aquarium and ropes course are the only attractions requiring ticket reservations in advance, but visitors are still encouraged to plan ahead and purchase online tickets for other activities.