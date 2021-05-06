Shopping, Dining and Entertaining: Your Guide to Outdoor Markets in the St. Louis Area This Season

The metro area has an array of opportunities to fully and safely savor the sunshine this season. These outdoor markets are the perfect places to shop, eat and enjoy this spring and summer here.

PRODUCE PLUS

Sure, farmers markets are best known for their farm-fresh fruits and veggies. But area farmers markets – and their devoted vendors – are bringing more to their booths so you can bring more to the table – and beyond.

FOUNDRY FAVORITES

The long-awaited City Foundry STL Public Market – featuring the area’s first food hall concept, shopping and even office space – is set to open this spring with outdoor amenities to add to the already exquisite entity.

GRAB SOME GRUB

There’s nothing like grabbing food from the garden – the 9 Mile Garden, that is. Located in Afton, it allows families (and even their furry friends) to enjoy food from an array of area food truck favorites, such as Sugarfire Smoke House, Seoul Taco, Essentially Fries, Fire & Ice Cream Truck and more.

