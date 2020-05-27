Saint Louis Science Center Schedules Reopening

Earlier today, the Saint Louis Science Center announced plans to reopen in less than a month, following its temporary closure on March 18 because of COVID-19 concerns. The revered local institution in St. Louis’ Kings Oak neighborhood has set June 20 as the date on which it will again welcome the public.
That said, given the center’s customary manifold hands-on experiences, it will seek to emphasize the health of both its guests and its staff members.
In a press release from the center, Todd Bastean, its president and CEO, stressed “safely welcoming our community back,” noting that his staff has developed diverse measures to help guests enjoy visiting the center while heeding guidelines from health and other authorities, including the municipal government.
According to the press release, the center will provide greater detail on its reopening policies and protocols closer to June 20. For the moment, the center has noted the following:
- Limited occupancy under state strictures.
- Required reservations for timed tickets, with the center strongly encouraging online reservations through its website or by phone – and adding that limited onsite reservations will be subject to availability.
- Initially reduced days and hours of operation for a smooth, safe reopening.
- Masks required for guests 9 years and older (in addition to center staff members and vendors/contractors) – with exceptions for those unable to go masked for medical reasons.
- Social distancing through designated one-way paths and in queues.
In the press release, Bastean added that the center “will continue to assess the measures being put in place to ensure we are providing the safest environment we can, while also delivering the unique and exciting experience our guests enjoy when they visit.”
He concluded: “Certainly with all the events and circumstances related to the global pandemic, it is clear that science has never been more important or relevant in our daily lives. We look forward to continuing to ‘ignite and sustain lifelong science and technology learning’ [a quotation from the center’s mission statement].”
Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 314-289-4400, slsc.org
