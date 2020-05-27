Saint Louis Science Center Schedules Reopening

Earlier today, the Saint Louis Science Center announced plans to reopen in less than a month, following its temporary closure on March 18 because of COVID-19 concerns. The revered local institution in St. Louis’ Kings Oak neighborhood has set June 20 as the date on which it will again welcome the public.

That said, given the center’s customary manifold hands-on experiences, it will seek to emphasize the health of both its guests and its staff members.

In a press release from the center, Todd Bastean, its president and CEO, stressed “safely welcoming our community back,” noting that his staff has developed diverse measures to help guests enjoy visiting the center while heeding guidelines from health and other authorities, including the municipal government.

According to the press release, the center will provide greater detail on its reopening policies and protocols closer to June 20. For the moment, the center has noted the following: