Saint Louis Ballet Opens 2020-21 Season Virtually With ‘This Is Who We Are’

When the music stopped, the dancers held their final positions for a time usually reserved for an audience’s applause. But inside the nearly empty theater, the only sound that followed was the dancers’ breathing and the light tapping of pointe shoes as they left the stage.

For weeks now, Saint Louis Ballet has been preparing for its anticipated 2020-21 season. It begins this weekend with a pre-recorded performance of “This Is Who We Are,” an original ballet choreographed by the company’s artistic director, Gen Horiuchi.

“This is a fresh, new piece that we just created this fall,” Horiuchi says. “We are kind of catering specifically to streaming. That’s why you’ll have close-ups of the performance, dancers faces or different angles that you cannot see from the usual, in-person performance.”

The opener will premiere online on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. and be available for streaming through Oct. 27. The fully costumed and produced show was filmed at the Touhill Performing Arts Center about a week prior to its debut. Dancers say this familiar venue provides a sense of normalcy, despite missing its live audience.

“[I’m] just feeling very grateful to actually do something, even if it’s virtual,” dancer Roxy Shackelford says. “I think that this production in particular really is a great opportunity for all of the dancers to be showcased.”