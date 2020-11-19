Saint Louis Ballet and The Big Muddy Dance Company Pivot to Innovative Programming for 2020-21 Season

When the COVID-19 pandemic initially paused life as we knew it, Saint Louis Ballet dancer Lori Wilson knew she had to keep moving – literally.

She bought a ballet barre and set up a mini studio in her University City basement, complete with 30 square feet of marley flooring resembling the floors at Saint Louis Ballet’s studios. At class time, she logged into a Zoom videoconference call to receive instruction, dancing virtually alongside her colleagues while hoping the Wi-Fi connection held strong.

“Sometimes the music cuts out … It’s important to dance on the music, so that’s kind of an interesting challenge, to keep going even if you can’t hear the music,” Wilson says with a laugh.

The end of Saint Louis Ballet’s 2019-20 season figuratively forced the entire company to dance to an ever-changing beat. Gen Horiuchi, who is celebrating 20 years as artistic director of the nonprofit dance company, decided early in the pandemic to cancel the major April production of Swan Lake to salvage what was left of the marketing budget and ensure minimal financial loss overall.

Dancers were furloughed two weeks prior to their 2019-20 contracts ending in the spring, but all administrative and artistic personnel kept their jobs in the long term, with three additional dancers joining the company this fall.