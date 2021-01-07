Saint Louis Art Museum Pivots to Meet Challenges Amid Pandemic

It should come as a considerable relief to area aficionados of visual art to learn that the Saint Louis Art Museum, in a word, abides.

“The pandemic has been an existential challenge to many arts organizations here and around the world, but the museum’s financial health is on solid ground, and we are able to continue to bring firsthand experiences with art to St. Louisans,” states Brent R. Benjamin, the museum’s Barbara B. Taylor Director.

Benjamin’s assuring statement comes after a November report by the American Alliance of Museums, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit founded in 1906, cautioning that fully a third of domestic museums may close permanently because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That online report, titled National Snapshot of COVID-19 Impact on United States Museums (October 2020), surveyed 850 museum directors and, in brief, related that their institutions, on average, had lost $850,000 in revenues to that point – again on average, a frightening 35 percent of 2020 budgeted operating income, with a further 28 percent loss feared for 2021.

Changes faced at SLAM don’t end with pandemic-related pivots. In September, a press release from the museum announced Benjamin will retire midway through 2021, after having helmed the institution since the halcyon days of 1999.

The museum’s board of commissioners is now seeking Benjamin’s successor, and that press release assured art devotees he “will continue as director through the selection process to ensure a smooth transition.”