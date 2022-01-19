Review: Winter Opera Saint Louis Returns With Polished, Entertaining Version of ‘The Gondoliers’

Opera: “The Gondoliers”

Company: Winter Opera Saint Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Dates: Run concluded. Visit winteroperastl.org/performances for information on future Winter Opera performances.

Story: Brother gondoliers Marco and Giuseppe Palmieri are the choices of lovelorn ladies in 18th-century Venice to be the husbands of the luckiest two of them. The brothers blindfold themselves and then set about “selecting” their mates, who turn out to be Gianetta and Tessa, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Plaza-Toro and their daughter Casilda arrive from Spain along with their drummer, Luiz. The duke wants to see Don Alhambra, the Grand Inquisitor, to inform him that their daughter was betrothed as an infant 20 years earlier to the Prince of Barataria. Don Alhambra, however, had stolen the prince from the king when he learned that the latter had become a “Wesleyan Methodist of a most bigoted and persecuting type.”

Don Alhambra subsequently put the infant boy in the care of a tipsy gondolier, who shortly after could not distinguish the prince from his own son, something only the prince’s doddering stepmother Inez – who happens to be the mother of Luiz – in fact knew. The boys became known as Marco and Giuseppe Palmieri. Now that the prince is grown, the duke and duchess want Casilda to marry him and share in his fortune. But is he Marco or Giuseppe?