Review: Winter Opera Saint Louis Returns With Polished, Entertaining Version of ‘The Gondoliers’

Opera: “The Gondoliers”
Company: Winter Opera Saint Louis
Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
Dates: Run concluded. Visit winteroperastl.org/performances for information on future Winter Opera performances.
Story: Brother gondoliers Marco and Giuseppe Palmieri are the choices of lovelorn ladies in 18th-century Venice to be the husbands of the luckiest two of them. The brothers blindfold themselves and then set about “selecting” their mates, who turn out to be Gianetta and Tessa, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Plaza-Toro and their daughter Casilda arrive from Spain along with their drummer, Luiz. The duke wants to see Don Alhambra, the Grand Inquisitor, to inform him that their daughter was betrothed as an infant 20 years earlier to the Prince of Barataria. Don Alhambra, however, had stolen the prince from the king when he learned that the latter had become a “Wesleyan Methodist of a most bigoted and persecuting type.”
Don Alhambra subsequently put the infant boy in the care of a tipsy gondolier, who shortly after could not distinguish the prince from his own son, something only the prince’s doddering stepmother Inez – who happens to be the mother of Luiz – in fact knew. The boys became known as Marco and Giuseppe Palmieri. Now that the prince is grown, the duke and duchess want Casilda to marry him and share in his fortune. But is he Marco or Giuseppe?
Further complicating matters, Marco and Giuseppe quickly married Gianetta and Tessa. Their brides are elated with the prospect that one of them apparently married a prince but are crestfallen when they learn that said prince already is “married” to Casilda, who in turn wants only to wed the man of her dreams, namely the drummer Luiz.
When Don Alhambra summons the prince’s stepmother to sort everything out, she informs one and all that she had switched her own son with the prince when the latter was in danger of being kidnapped. She raised the real prince as her “son,” and he in fact is none other than Luiz.
Therefore, Casilda and Luiz are happily reunited, as are Marco with Gianetta and Giuseppe with Tessa. All’s well that ends well for the merry trio of brides and grooms.
Highlights: Winter Opera Saint Louis returned to the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center for its first full-fledged production of the 2021-22 season, a delightful rendition of Gilbert and Sullivan’s 1889 comic operetta, “The Gondoliers.”
Other Info: Performed on a local stage for what Winter Opera says is “the first time in decades,” “The Gondoliers” was first produced in London 133 years ago and became the last of the big successes for the phenomenal team of composer Arthur Sullivan and librettist W.S. Gilbert. It’s filled with the sharp lampooning of royalty and the upper crust set by Gilbert, who makes sure to set the story in another century and a city far removed from England’s seat of government in the 19th century.
Winter Opera’s production demonstrated strengths both in singing and acting by its hard-working cast. Alexander Scheuermann and Andrew Pardini were comic delights as the genial gondolier brothers Marco and Giuseppe, respectively, in roles sung traditionally by tenor (Marco) and baritone (Giuseppe). Lyric mezzo-soprano Holly Janz excelled as Tessa, and soprano Lauren Nash Silberstein made a splendid Gianetta.
Other fine performances were delivered by baritone Gary Moss as the status-seeking Duke of Plaza-Toro, bass-baritone Tyler Putnam as the self-important Don Alhambra, Angela Christine Smith as the pompous Duchess of Plaza-Toro and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Mossinghoff as Inez. Priscilla Salisbury was an endearing Casilda and matched well with Clark Sturdevant as Casilda’s true love, Luiz.
Conductor Dario Salvi led the orchestra in a spirited reading of Sullivan’s jaunty score, while stage director John Stephens kept the large cast moving at a lively pace to maintain the show’s appealing comic mood as his singers made the most of Gilbert’s entertaining libretto.
Scott Loebl’s scenic design was a pleasing match of a Venetian canal background, as well as some amusing props from property master Laura Skroska to further underscore the light-hearted, nautical nature of the setting and the handsomely appointed pavilion in Act II, all abetted with Neil Bearden’s lighting. Lauren Smith Bearden’s costume design made festive use of the mid-18th-century Venetian setting, complemented by Jessica Dana’s wigs and makeup.
Ballet 314 provided the accomplished quartet of ballet dancers who led a pair of dance scenes in Act II. At various performances they were Rachel Bodi, Marcela Gomez Lugo, Robert Poe, Rachel Tegtmeier, Ashley Stettes or Aubrey Vaughan. The Winter Opera chorus consisted of Evan Babel, Jeremy Bates, Laurel Dantas, Grace Fisher, Andrew Larson, Jess McCawley, Stephanie Mossinghoff, Michael Oelkers and Thomas Taylor.
The final evening dress rehearsal had a larger audience than usual, perhaps to reflect patrons who preferred not to attend one of the more populated weekend performances in concern over the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Gina Galati, the company’s general director, informed attendees that all of the participants were vaccinated. As each performing arts company makes its own decision as to whether to proceed with productions or postpone them, Winter Opera St. Louis delivered a well-polished presentation of “The Gondoliers” for its audiences, including many who may never have seen this work before.