Review: Winter Opera Saint Louis' Production of 'Suor Angelica'

Opera: Suor Angelica

Company: Winter Opera Saint Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Dates: Run concluded

Story: Life in a 17th century Italian convent is austere but rewarding for a group of nuns cloistered there who sing and work in their devotion to God. They especially are delighted by Sister Angelica’s green thumb and her ability to concoct herbal potions, which can provide soothing balm for sundry physical maladies.

Sister Angelica mostly keeps to herself, but rumors persist that she was banished seven years earlier to the convent after some scandal. It’s all supposition, though, as Sister Angelica declines to comment on the matter.

One day visitors arrive at the convent, and the Abbess announces that the royal family’s princess has come to see Angelica. The princess informs Sister Angelica that her sister is getting married and that Angelica needs to sign a document renouncing any claims by her to her royal inheritance. Sister Angelica replies that one stipulation in the agreement cannot be met: She will not renounce her illegitimate son, the reason for her banishment seven years earlier.

After some discussion, the Princess reveals that Angelica’s son died two years ago. Devastated by the news, Angelica signs the document and then decides to poison herself to join her son in death. As she is dying, she realizes that her suicide is a sin against God and begs the Virgin Mary for mercy. As she passes away, she sees the Virgin Mary and her son together as the latter runs to greet her.