Review: West End Players Guild’s Production of ‘Piece of My Heart’ Reflects on Vietnam

Play: “A Piece of My Heart”

Company: West End Players Guild

Venue: Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: Dec. 16 to 19

Tickets: $20 to $25; visit westendplayers.org/tickets

Highlights: West End Players Guild steps back in time with a sobering and affecting rendition of Shirley Lauro’s 1991 drama about the impact of the Vietnam War on six women who served there at the height of the controversial conflict.

Story: Six women gather at the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 1982 and reflect on their own lives, which were impacted by their service in the Vietnam War circa 1970.

Martha is the daughter of a career military couple who yearns to follow in their footsteps and enlists as a nurse to care for wounded soldiers. She’s joined by Sissy, who sees serving as a nurse as her ticket out of small-town Erie, Pennsylvania. Leeann is an idealistic young woman who’s been to Woodstock and is now drawn by the appeal of helping wounded veterans in what her recruiter tells her will be a hospital in Hawaii.

Steele is a Black career officer and nurse who has been repeatedly overlooked for promotions due to her sex and race. Whitney joins the Red Cross over the disapproval of her wealthy parents, who only hope she’ll find an eligible doctor to marry. And 17-year- old MaryJo straps her guitar to her back, eagerly accepting an offer by a shady agent to entertain the troops in Vietnam with her band.