Review: Vibrant Dancing and Rhythmic Music Fill The Muny’s Production of ‘On Your Feet!’

Musical: On Your Feet!

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Aug. 23 through 27

Tickets: $18-$110 and 1,400 free seats; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: Kinetic choreography and the infectious melodies created by Gloria Estefan drive The Muny’s energetic debut production of this vibrant jukebox musical.

Story: Growing up in the neighborhood known as Little Havana in Miami, young Gloria studies to be a psychologist, but she enjoys writing songs and singing, too. Seeing her granddaughter’s talents, Consuelo Garcia arranges for Gloria to meet Emilio Estefan, leader of a band called the Miami Latin Boys.

As a courtesy, Estefan agrees to hear Gloria sing one of her songs and is surprised to learn how good she is. Eventually she joins Estefan’s group over the objections of her mother, also named Gloria (Fajardo), who wants her daughter to finish her education and also to help continue caring for the elder Gloria’s husband, Jose Fajardo.

Later, Emilio, Gloria and their re-named Miami Sound Machine draw a large following among Latinos in Miami and later throughout South America and Central America. At the height of their success, Gloria and Emilio tell their recording studio contact that they want to record an album in English, but the idea receives pushback.

Gloria continues to push forward until a serious road accident jeopardizes her life and leaves her with an uncertain prognosis about walking again. When Emilio receives a phone call from Dick Clark, however, asking for Gloria Estefan to perform at the American Music Awards, he accepts, urging Gloria to work in her rehabilitation efforts with the goal of singing on stage once again.