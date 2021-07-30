Review: Union Avenue Opera’s Production of ‘The Barber of Seville’ is Razor Sharp

Opera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville)

Company: Union Avenue Opera

Venue: The Big Top on Washington Avenue in Grand Center

Dates: Run concluded

Highlights: Union Avenue Opera closed out its shortened 2021 season with a rollicking version of Rossini’s ever-popular opera buffa, The Barber of Seville, featuring a terrific performance by Robert Mellon in the title role in his Union Avenue debut.

Story: Young and wealthy Count Almaviva is in love with Rosina, the ward of the aged physician Bartolo. Almaviva disguises himself as a poor student named Lindoro in an effort to woo Rosina. Meanwhile, Bartolo intends to marry Rosina when she is of age in order to gain access to her dowry.

Figaro, the town barber who once worked for Almaviva, is asked by his former boss to introduce him to Rosina. Figaro suggests that Almaviva disguise himself as a drunken soldier seeking shelter for the evening. Bartolo resists granting the soldier entry, but the ensuing ruckus with the “soldier” brings the police to Bartolo’s door.

Almaviva later returns to Bartolo’s house, this time disguised as a music teacher named Don Alonso who supposedly has replaced Rosina’s “ill” music teacher Basilio. When Basilio himself shows up, he is bribed by Almaviva to disappear.

Bartolo tells Rosina that he has received a note she wrote to Lindoro, which proves that Lindoro is toying with her for Almaviva’s amusement. The angry Rosina then agrees to marry Bartolo, but Almaviva and Figaro convince her that Lindoro and Almaviva are the same person, who dearly love Rosina.