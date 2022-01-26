Review: Theby-Quinn Excels in Upstream Theater’s Return, ‘Iphigenia in Splott’

Play: “Iphigenia in Splott”
Company: Upstream Theater
Venue: The Marcelle, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis
Dates: Jan. 27 to 30, Feb. 3 to 6
Tickets: $25 to $35, $10 on “Bohemian Thursday,” Jan. 27; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com. NOTE: Also may be available via streaming. Check the Upstream website or the Upstream Facebook page for latest details.
Highlights: After an absence of nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Upstream Theater returns with a sobering saga penned by Welsh playwright Gary Owen in a well-modulated, carefully shaped presentation. The one-act, one-woman show benefits from Patrick Siler’s studied direction and an affecting performance by Jennifer Theby-Quinn as Effie.
Story: Effie, a rough-and-tumble lass, lives a hardscrabble existence in the blue-collar, inner-ring suburb of Splott in Cardiff, Wales. She doesn’t tell us how she makes a living, if indeed she even has a job, but she does joke about the hangovers she endures just about every morning of the week.
The hard-drinking, tough-talking Effie has a steady fella, Kev, who apparently cares for her quite a bit. She satisfies her physical needs with Kev, but doesn’t really love him. Instead, she’s smitten one night at a local pub by Lee, a military veteran who lost most of a leg in a bomb explosion and who attracts Effie with his nonchalance.
He’s a prize she must have, and even after several helpings of afternoon delight with Kev, she and Lee hit it off and share their mutual passion the very evening they meet.
Effie’s rough exterior begins to crumble a bit, though, when Lee doesn’t call her after that fateful evening as soon as she would like. As the days since their encounter accumulate, Effie becomes more anxious about Lee’s apparent lack of interest in furthering their relationship.
With her troubles becoming increasingly more serious, Effie looks for help wherever she can find it, but that needed assistance proves frustrating and elusive. Splott isn’t the easiest place to live even when Effie is in control of her life, and she is anything but that.
Other Info: Owen’s drama, first produced in 2015 and winner of the James Tait Black Prize for Drama, compares Effie to Iphigenia, in Greek mythology the daughter of Greek King Agamemnon and Queen Clytemnestra. In ancient Greek playwright Euripedes’ drama “Iphigenia at Aulis,” Agamemnon sacrifices Iphigenia to appease the goddess Artemis, who is angered when Agamemnon accidentally kills one of her prized stags while en route to the Trojan War.
Although no princess, Effie and others like her, Owen muses, often are sacrificed to bureaucratic bungling, as well as the cruel indifference of fate/the Fates, even in the 21st century. When first we meet Effie, she cockily refers to herself as a “nasty skank” – or what she believes she’s considered by people better off financially than her.
Effie wears that self-characterization as a badge of pride as she stumbles from one day to the next. She really is a tragic figure, rejecting the overtures of the pleasant if boring Kev while searching for the excitement offered by the mysterious, battle-scarred Lee.
When unforeseen circumstances threaten Effie’s tenuous hold on existence, her devil-may-care attitude slips into a nether region of precarious uncertainty as she yearns for “the feeling of not alone.” As her situation continually deteriorates, she surprises the audience – and herself – by finding a a compassionate compass in her own adversity.
Laila Alvarado lays out Effie’s predicament in a scenic design of a sparse set consisting of three chairs and a pair of blankets, all austerely illuminated by Joseph W. Clapper, whose lighting can be especially effective in accentuating harrowing scenes. Alvarado’s costume design dresses Effie in scruffy if modern attire befitting her age, while the sound design created by Kareem Deanes encompasses a wide variety of effects, from a beating heart to background booms to the chatter of patrons in a pub.
Theby-Quinn expertly captures the slow decline in Effie’s persona, peeling away her façade of self-confidence as societal strictures effectively crush her soul in its darkest moments. In the personality shaped by Theby-Quinn’s affecting performance, though, Effie may be more resilient than many of us, including she herself, realize.
Welsh native Teresa Doggett ensures that Theby-Quinn handles Effie’s Cardiff accent with aplomb, and director Siler wisely encourages Theby-Quinn to prowl the Spartan stage like a predator seeking her next meal.
Under artistic director Philip Boehm, Upstream Theater’s mission remains the same in its 17th season as at its inception: To “move you, and move you to think.” That goal (and more) is met in the company’s masterful rendition of “Iphigenia in Splott.”