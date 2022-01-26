Review: Theby-Quinn Excels in Upstream Theater’s Return, ‘Iphigenia in Splott’

The hard-drinking, tough-talking Effie has a steady fella, Kev, who apparently cares for her quite a bit. She satisfies her physical needs with Kev, but doesn’t really love him. Instead, she’s smitten one night at a local pub by Lee, a military veteran who lost most of a leg in a bomb explosion and who attracts Effie with his nonchalance.

He’s a prize she must have, and even after several helpings of afternoon delight with Kev, she and Lee hit it off and share their mutual passion the very evening they meet.

Effie’s rough exterior begins to crumble a bit, though, when Lee doesn’t call her after that fateful evening as soon as she would like. As the days since their encounter accumulate, Effie becomes more anxious about Lee’s apparent lack of interest in furthering their relationship.

With her troubles becoming increasingly more serious, Effie looks for help wherever she can find it, but that needed assistance proves frustrating and elusive. Splott isn’t the easiest place to live even when Effie is in control of her life, and she is anything but that.

Other Info: Owen’s drama, first produced in 2015 and winner of the James Tait Black Prize for Drama, compares Effie to Iphigenia, in Greek mythology the daughter of Greek King Agamemnon and Queen Clytemnestra. In ancient Greek playwright Euripedes’ drama “Iphigenia at Aulis,” Agamemnon sacrifices Iphigenia to appease the goddess Artemis, who is angered when Agamemnon accidentally kills one of her prized stags while en route to the Trojan War.