Review: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Presents World Premiere of ‘Dreaming Zenzile’

Play: Dreaming Zenzile
Company: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road
Dates: Through Oct. 3
Tickets: $36-$99; visit repstl.org or call 314-968-4925
Highlights: International music sensation Somi Kakoma is a powerful force in her own right as playwright and primary performer in this dazzling world premiere musical depiction of the life and times of one of the 20th century’s most influential women. With the noted guidance of director Lileana Blain-Cruz, Dreaming Zenzile entertains while it also educates and informs its receptive audience.
Story: South African legend Zenzile Miriam Makeba, known internationally as Miriam Makeba, finds herself reflecting on a litany of images from her accomplished life in what turns out to be her final concert, which takes place in Italy in 2008. As she performs, Makeba moves her fans with her savvy poise and powerful voice.
She began her life in 1932 in humble origins, born in the Prospect Township of Johannesburg, South Africa, where apartheid was the iron-clad rule of the white minority. After a difficult birth, her mother named her Zenzile, a Xhosa word translated as “you brought this on yourself,” something Zenzile’s grandmother had said in response to her own daughter’s difficult delivery.
Struggling to survive after her father’s untimely death, Zenzile worked multiple jobs and lived with different relatives while her own mother worked many jobs to feed six children. Zenzile’s amazing musical talent, discovered when she sang in church choirs, was nurtured by her musical family.
She joined a number of South African musical groups, including the Cuban Brothers and the Manhattan Brothers, the latter of which sang both South African songs and tunes from African-American acts. Makeba later performed in the U.S., using her platform to speak out against apartheid, which led to the South African government refusing to allow her re-entry to her country for several years.
Throughout the 20th century, Makeba became not only a musical force but a political crusader for equal rights for the South African majority, as well as African Americans in the U.S., becoming active in the Civil Rights movement with one of her five husbands, Black Panther Stokely Carmichael. Her marriage to Carmichael adversely affected her popularity in the States even as she continued to speak out for justice.
Now, at age 76 and in declining health, she is performing before a receptive audience in Castel Volturno, Italy. As she sings, dances and talks with the audience, she sees the prominent people in her life seemingly appear in front of her eyes before she collapses.
Other Info: Kakoma does a masterful interpretation of “Zenzi” Makeba, providing her own considerably resonant voice on the myriad musical genres tapped into by the expressive and innately curious Zenzi. Somi’s charismatic stage presence is aided by the impressive efforts of a quartet of players who serve as the ensemble in this two-act treasure.
The “rolling world premiere” will move from The Rep to places including McCarter Theatre Center, ArtsEmerson and a New York City collaboration with the Apollo Theater, National Black Theatre and New York Theatre Workshop.
“As the daughter of Rwandan and Ugandan immigrants, this show is personal because Miriam Makeba paved the way for artists like me,” says Somi in a news release. “This work is about uplifting her legacy as a conscious revolutionary who brought Africa to the world’s center stage.”
Dreaming Zenzile isn’t dry and academic lecturing, however. It’s vibrant and vital, thanks to Kakuma’s ingratiating performance as well as the “Sangoma Chorus” comprised of Aaron Marcellus, Naledi Masilo, Phumzile Sajola and Phindile Wilson. That quartet conveys various people prominent in Zenzi’s life, including her mother (Wilson), her daughter (Masilo), her father (Sojola) and Carmichael (Marcellus).
The show also benefits from the lively musical accompaniment of a four-piece, on-stage combo under the expert musical direction of guitarist Herve Samb and also featuring pianist Toru Dodo, Pathe Jassi on bass and percussionist Sheldon Thwaites. In true jazz fashion, each of the musicians is given his turn at improvisation throughout the concert.
Poetic choreography designed by Marjani Forte-Saunders is danced exquisitely by the Sangoma Chorus, all played out on the spare set designed by Riccardo Hernandez. Mimi Plange’s costume design is rich in African-inspired attire.
Yi Zhao’s handsome lighting helps illuminate numerous key passages with a rainbow of hues, while sound designers Justin Ellington and Bill Kirby fill in the non-musical moments with an undercurrent of support. The players benefit as well from the services of dialect coach Bridgett Jackson.
The Rep’s program contains four full pages of musical annotations for the wide expanse of tunes performed during the show. They run the gamut from Afropop to American pop to jazz to spirituals and gospel, all of which Soma breezes through seemingly effortlessly while stamping her indelible style on top of Makeba’s own signature song stylings.
Blain-Cruz moves the show at a loving pace and pulls together an array of winning performances by all involved. Zenzile may have “brought this on yourself,” but Kakoma, Blain-Cruz and their colleagues have graciously brought the accomplishments of Zenzile Miriam Makeba to 21st century audiences.