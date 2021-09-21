Review: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Presents World Premiere of ‘Dreaming Zenzile’

Struggling to survive after her father’s untimely death, Zenzile worked multiple jobs and lived with different relatives while her own mother worked many jobs to feed six children. Zenzile’s amazing musical talent, discovered when she sang in church choirs, was nurtured by her musical family.

She joined a number of South African musical groups, including the Cuban Brothers and the Manhattan Brothers, the latter of which sang both South African songs and tunes from African-American acts. Makeba later performed in the U.S., using her platform to speak out against apartheid, which led to the South African government refusing to allow her re-entry to her country for several years.

Throughout the 20th century, Makeba became not only a musical force but a political crusader for equal rights for the South African majority, as well as African Americans in the U.S., becoming active in the Civil Rights movement with one of her five husbands, Black Panther Stokely Carmichael. Her marriage to Carmichael adversely affected her popularity in the States even as she continued to speak out for justice.

Now, at age 76 and in declining health, she is performing before a receptive audience in Castel Volturno, Italy. As she sings, dances and talks with the audience, she sees the prominent people in her life seemingly appear in front of her eyes before she collapses.

Other Info: Kakoma does a masterful interpretation of “Zenzi” Makeba, providing her own considerably resonant voice on the myriad musical genres tapped into by the expressive and innately curious Zenzi. Somi’s charismatic stage presence is aided by the impressive efforts of a quartet of players who serve as the ensemble in this two-act treasure.