Review: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Blends Science Fiction With Societal Evolution in ‘The Gradient’

Tess’ initial delight with the positive contributions of her new company soon begins to wear off as she sees signs of indifference by Natalia to certain questions raised by Tess. There is also evidence that Natalia may be more interested in the bottom line of The Gradient than in the ultimate reform of its clients.

When Tess is befriended by a colleague named Louis, he tells her how various departments within the company work for the common good and notes how the employees are big on socializing with each other at parties and whatnot, although dating each other is frowned upon.

While Tess maintains control in her interview settings with the men sent to her for questioning, a self-assured chap named Jackson provides some serious challenges. The amiable Jackson is big on learning more about Tess’ personal life, despite her admonitions.

Still, Tess begins to doubt how much Jackson really is being rehabilitated and suspects that his answers to her queries have more to do with sidling up to Tess than any real contrition on his part. When Tess informs Natalia of her suspicions about Jackson, she’s further surprised by Natalia’s response.

What exactly is going on at The Gradient? Is it an organization whose adherence to strict scientific principles is ushering in legitimate progress that could benefit workplaces in America, as well as society in general? Or is it business as usual in a different guise? Is it a brave new world, or is it a place where the new boss is the same as the old boss?

Other Info: Del Rosso’s one-act work is well constructed from its amusing start to its disturbing conclusion, showing how adept the playwright is at her craft. At the same time, director Powell pulls together the considerable talents of her five-player ensemble to breathe vibrant life into Del Rosso’s probing plot and character development.