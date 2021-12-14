Review: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' ‘A Christmas Carol’ Is Welcome Holiday Addition

Play: “A Christmas Carol”

Company: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis

Dates: Through Dec. 23

Tickets: $25 to $85; visit repstl.org or call 314-968-4925

Story: Charles Dickens’ classic about a miserly businessman reconnecting with humanity after nocturnal visits by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come is given a warm adaptation by Michael Wilson in this 21st-century update.

Highlights: The Rep opens its inaugural “annual production” of Wilson’s adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” with a razzle-dazzle, enchanting presentation filled with most of the traditional elements of Dickens’ 1843 tale, as well as a few interesting new twists, all designed to put smiles on the faces of children and adults alike. Rep Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif directs a daunting cast of dozens in well-paced and lively fashion for a holiday treat filled with musical and production goodies aplenty.

Other Info: In addition to a splendid professional cast, Sharif has enlisted the enthusiastic support of the Center of Creative Arts’ Theatre Artist Pre-Professional Division under the guidance of Jennifer Wintzer, artistic director of theater for COCA, as well as Michael Thanh Tran as associate director. They oversee a youth company of more than 20 youngsters who fill the streets of London with merry waifs. In addition, six students from the Webster Conservatory of Theatre Arts contribute their considerable talents to the entertainment at hand.