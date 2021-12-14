Review: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' ‘A Christmas Carol’ Is Welcome Holiday Addition

Play: “A Christmas Carol”
Company: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis
Dates: Through Dec. 23
Tickets: $25 to $85; visit repstl.org or call 314-968-4925
Story: Charles Dickens’ classic about a miserly businessman reconnecting with humanity after nocturnal visits by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come is given a warm adaptation by Michael Wilson in this 21st-century update.
Highlights: The Rep opens its inaugural “annual production” of Wilson’s adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” with a razzle-dazzle, enchanting presentation filled with most of the traditional elements of Dickens’ 1843 tale, as well as a few interesting new twists, all designed to put smiles on the faces of children and adults alike. Rep Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif directs a daunting cast of dozens in well-paced and lively fashion for a holiday treat filled with musical and production goodies aplenty.
Other Info: In addition to a splendid professional cast, Sharif has enlisted the enthusiastic support of the Center of Creative Arts’ Theatre Artist Pre-Professional Division under the guidance of Jennifer Wintzer, artistic director of theater for COCA, as well as Michael Thanh Tran as associate director. They oversee a youth company of more than 20 youngsters who fill the streets of London with merry waifs. In addition, six students from the Webster Conservatory of Theatre Arts contribute their considerable talents to the entertainment at hand.
Tim Mackabee’s scenic design is a wonder of achievement, albeit deceptively modest at the start of the proceedings. A huge, double-deck background provides the skeletal structure for the action onstage, including a scary descent into Ebenezer Scrooge’s home by his late and long-time business partner, Jacob Marley.
Mackabee fills the set with an assortment of furniture and winsome props, such as a pushcart of antique dolls, a clockmaker’s accoutrements and a fruit merchant’s cart of tasty treats, all props belonging to new characters added by Wilson to give faces to the sundry debtors haunted by the unfeeling Scrooge even at the holiday season.
The technical marvels are further enhanced with the lush Victorian costumes designed by Dede Ayite and some truly impressive lighting offered by Seth Reiser, especially effective in the scenes of ghostly visits to the lonely home inhabited by Scrooge, which mimics his own miserly loneliness.
Music director Tre’von Griffith spruces up the hearty Yuletide yarn with a splash of rap singing and dancing to the chords of “O Come All Ye Faithful” led by the energetic youths, accentuating the pleasing chords of composers Nathan A. Roberts and Charles Coes, who also contribute the effective sound design. Those rappers and other dancers throughout the two-act, 2½-hour rendition bring vitality to Kirven Douthit-Boyd’s charged choreography.
Hana S. Kim adds some poignant projection designs to further bolster the story, and Adi Cabral serves as dialect coach for all the American performers relating this English tale which really knows no borders.
All of that would serve as mere window dressing, however, if the acting performances were unimpressive. That’s far from the case here, and Sharif coaxes myriad delightful interpretations by her large and always-busy cast.
They’re led by Guiesseppe Jones in the pivotal role of Scrooge. A phalanx of performers, from Alistair Sim to George C. Scott to Bill Murray and others, have poured their hearts, minds and souls into interpreting the inner demons which plague Scrooge and how he’s rehabilitated with a little help from his ghostly friends. Jones is quite convincing in the role, neither overacting Scrooge’s dastardly demeanor at the start nor springing too quickly into mending his ways en route to his redemption. It’s a performance to savor, and it anchors this uplifting version.
The terrific supporting cast includes Armando McClain as Scrooge’s long-suffering clerk, Bob Cratchit, and Michelle Hand as Cratchit’s devoted wife, who most decidedly is not Scrooge’s biggest fan. Raffeal Sears is charming both as Scrooge’s loving and loyal nephew, Fred, and as the younger Scrooge in affecting flashbacks shaped for Scrooge by the Ghost of Christmas Past.
Michael James Read delivers winning performances in the dual roles of the “Mrs. Doubtfire”-styled Mrs. Dilber, Scrooge’s housekeeper, and an especially haunting Jacob Marley, weighed down by chains and scary makeup. J. Samuel Davis makes for a jovial Fezziwig, genial boss for the youthful Scrooge, and Carmen Garcia shines as Fezziwig’s loving wife.
Eric Dean White, Paul Aguirre and Laakan McHardy delight in their respective roles of the watch works inventor, fruit merchant and antique doll lady. McHardy portrays the sympathetic but firm Ghost of Christmas Past, Aguirre is the bountiful, lusty-with-life Ghost of Christmas Present and White doubles as the mute Ghost of Christmas Future (Christmas Yet to Come), looking like something out of “Robocop.”
Davis and Melissa Harlow portray a pair of solicitors asking Scrooge for holiday donations (although hearing Harlow referred to as “him” is jarring and unnecessary), while Alegra Batara sparkles as both Scrooge’s lost love, Belle, and his nephew Fred’s wife. Harlow and Nathan Keen also play party guests at Fezziwig’s annual shindig.
Georgia Reynolds and Rian Amirikal Page alternate as Tiny Tim, but someone needs to tell Wilson to scrap his ill-conceived idea of burying Tiny Tim’s immortal closing line, “God bless us, everyone” half an hour before the final scene, “getting it out of the way,” so to speak. Some traditions should be left as is.
Conservatory performers include DeAnte Bryant, Jaalam Dishon, Josh Hoon Lee, Sydney Leiser, Bianca Sanborn and Jenna Steinberg. Youth Ensemble “Blue” players are Riley Carter Adams, Fiona Bell, Sarah Brown, Blythe Funke, Jackson Little, Jada Little, Gavin Nobbe, Georgia Reynolds, Imi Schneider, Christian (CJ) Varner Jr., Christopher Varner and Laila Varner.
Youth Ensemble “Green” performers are Rose Burnett, Caroline Campbell, Parker Collier, Brynn Meyer, Vincent Emmanuel Meyer, Rian Amirikal Page, Arden Renee Powell, Jarod Rhodes, Laila Williams, Lena Williams and Devynn Yakel. With apologies to Pete Townshend, the kids are alright, whether blue or green, adding buoyancy and exuberance to the show.
It’s a wonder how Sharif, stage manager Maggie Manzano and assistant stage manager Sarah Luedloff keep everyone coming and going to the right places at the appropriate times, but they do so triumphantly. The Rep’s “A Christmas Carol” is filled with holiday cheer and a welcome message of hope, redemption and generosity for all.