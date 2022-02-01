Review: ‘The Prom’ Makes Its Point Gently as a Funny, Exuberant Musical

Musical: “The Prom”
Company: Touring show
Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis
Dates: Through Feb. 6
Tickets: $29 to $99; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com
Highlights: Delayed three days because of cases of COVID-19 among the cast, the touring production of “The Prom” arrived at The Fabulous Fox with all of its heart, humor and vibrancy intact to delight its opening-night audience. “The Prom” has plenty of entertaining music and lively show numbers, but it’s the laugh-out-loud comedy that makes it work so well.
Story: “Eleanor! The Eleanor Roosevelt Story,” a new musical on Broadway, crashes with a thud on opening night, its doom sealed by a harsh review in The New York Times. Its primary stars, Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, are aghast that their portrayals of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt were slammed so severely.
They’re shocked to read that neither of them understands their character, primarily because the Times critic views both of them as narcissists. Of course, they are exactly that, but they decide to work on their reputations. They’re joined by Angie Dickinson, a chorus girl who’s been performing in “Chicago” for 20 years but has recently left because she’s never had the chance to portray Roxie Hart, and Trent Oliver, a Julliard School graduate who has just lined up a role in a non-Equity touring production of “Godspell.”
Searching online for a cause to support, they read about a teenage girl in Edgewater, Indiana, whose request to bring her girlfriend to her high school prom has been rejected by the local school board.
Dee Dee, Barry, Angie and Trent head for Indiana, but the school board also rejects their request that Emma, the girl about whom they’d read, be allowed to attend the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa, who happens to be the popular but closeted daughter of Mrs. Greene, head of the school board. They do, however, find an ally in Mr. Hawkins, the school’s principal and a long-time fan of Dee Dee’s.
Emma’s desire becomes a cause célèbre thanks to the pleasant if misdirected efforts of the Broadway performers. Nevertheless, with the added assistance of their fast-thinking PR pro, Sheldon Shaperstein, as well as Mr. Hawkins, the quartet of New York City song-and-dance folks insist on Emma getting to participate in her prom.
She does do so eventually. However, it turns out that the school board has opened the school’s prom to Emma and her date exclusively, while the rest of the school’s seniors party hearty at another location.
Mr. Hawkins consults with legal experts to see what recourse may be available, while Emma’s feelings of rejection escalate. Can her intrepid if vacuous new friends from Gotham help save her day and her cause, and bring hope to similar kids throughout the Hoosier State? Stay tuned for Act 2!
Other Info: Jack Lane, executive producer of STAGES St. Louis, and other St. Louisans are among the producers of “The Prom,” which opened on Broadway in October 2018 and closed its run in August 2019 after 23 previews and 309 regular performances. The touring production, delayed by the coronaviral pandemic, opened last November in Cleveland and has now reached the metro area.
“The Prom” avoids preachiness, achieving its lesson of inclusivity instead with an amusing book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguilin. The former proved he knows how to tell a funny story with “The Drowsy Chaperone,” while the latter has penned the book to the musical “Aladdin,” among others. They worked from a concept by Jack Viertel.
Beguilin’s lyrics are both funny and effective, and are well-suited to Matthew Sklar’s music. The fast-paced production moves through two acts and 2½ hours of performing time thanks to Chris Gurr’s spirited musical direction. Mary-Mitchell Campbell is music supervisor, and Glen Kelly adds musical arrangements, with additional orchestrations by John Clancy. Gurr conducts the nine-piece band, with musical coordination supplied by Howard Joines.
The opening-night cast included Ashley Bruce as slow-witted diva Dee Dee (usually played by Courtney Balan) and Patrick Wetzel as the gay and maybe-a-little-vain Barry, both delivering their lines with maximum comic impact. Emily Borromeo was the sexy Angie, and Jordan Alexander was amusing as wannabe choreographer Trent (usually played by Bud Weber).
Kaden Kearney captured both the frustrations and perseverance of Emma (also portrayed in some performances by Megan Grosso and Brittany Nicole Williams), and Kalyn West played Alyssa.
Ashanti J’Aria made school board leader Mrs. Greene more than a one-dimensional villain, while Christopher McCrewell showed Principal Hawkins (usually portrayed by Sinclair Mitchell) as a quite decent and believable character. Thad Turner Wilson was humorous as Sheldon (usually played by Shavey Brown).
Casey Nicholaw’s direction was both tight and breezy, while his choreography was upbeat and infectious, much like his work on “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Scott Pask provided the scenic design, Ann Roth and Andrew Pachmann delivered both eye-popping costumes for the Broadway players and more subdued attire for the Indiana folks, and Natasha Katz was lighting designer.
With all of its local producing support, “The Prom” feels like a Midwestern production made good on the Great White Way, arriving in the Lou much like Dee Dee, Barry, et al. taking in the “sights” of Edgewater. And, hey, we have several Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar franchises – and a Saks to boot!