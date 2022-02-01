Review: ‘The Prom’ Makes Its Point Gently as a Funny, Exuberant Musical

Musical: “The Prom”

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: Through Feb. 6

Tickets: $29 to $99; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: Delayed three days because of cases of COVID-19 among the cast, the touring production of “The Prom” arrived at The Fabulous Fox with all of its heart, humor and vibrancy intact to delight its opening-night audience. “The Prom” has plenty of entertaining music and lively show numbers, but it’s the laugh-out-loud comedy that makes it work so well.

Story: “Eleanor! The Eleanor Roosevelt Story,” a new musical on Broadway, crashes with a thud on opening night, its doom sealed by a harsh review in The New York Times. Its primary stars, Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, are aghast that their portrayals of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt were slammed so severely.

They’re shocked to read that neither of them understands their character, primarily because the Times critic views both of them as narcissists. Of course, they are exactly that, but they decide to work on their reputations. They’re joined by Angie Dickinson, a chorus girl who’s been performing in “Chicago” for 20 years but has recently left because she’s never had the chance to portray Roxie Hart, and Trent Oliver, a Julliard School graduate who has just lined up a role in a non-Equity touring production of “Godspell.”