Review: The Muny’s Rip-Roaring Production of ‘Chicago’ Gives ‘Em the Old Razzle Dazzle

Musical: Chicago

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Run concluded. Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, The Muny canceled its final three performances of Chicago.

Highlights: The Muny closes its abbreviated 2021 season with a crackerjack whiz bang of a production of the stylish, sexy and always scintillating Chicago, under Denis Jones’ inspired, frenetic direction.

Story: Roxie Hart is nobody to anyone except her loving husband Amos until she shoots and kills her lover Fred Casely when he tries to walk out on her.

Honorable Amos thinks that claiming he’s guilty of killing the “prowler” Casely is the right thing to do until he realizes that Roxie and the furniture salesman were doing more than discussing sofa prices. Roxie is headed to jail to await her trial, but before you can say “Gee, willikers,” Roxie’s case is taken by brash, swaggering Billy Flynn, who is known as the slickest defense attorney in Chicago. For a ridiculous fee he’ll free Roxie and make her famous to boot.

That fame part doesn’t sit well with Velma Kelly, another murder suspect with a bad case of wannabe stardom. She’s already made a deal with Matron “Mama” Morton at the prison to be a star herself. Murder is bad enough, but jealousy may well rule the day when Velma clashes with the new girl on the cell block for the limelight attention.