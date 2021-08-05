Review: The Muny is Alive With ‘The Sound of Music’

Musical: The Sound of Music
Company: The Muny
Venue: The Muny in Forest Park
Dates: Aug. 4 through 9
Tickets: $18-$110 and 1,400 free seats; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com
Highlights: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaboration, The Sound of Music, returns to The Muny for an 11th time – but the first since 2010 – in a strong, spirited rendition of the perennial audience favorite, capped by winning performances by Kate Rockwell as Maria and Bryonha Marie Parham as the Mother Abbess.
Story: Maria Rainer, a child of the Austrian mountains, enters a nearby novitiate in 1938 to become a nun. She’s free-spirited, and the Mother Abbess isn’t sure Maria is ready to take final vows any time soon.
She informs Maria that she is sending the young woman to a nearby estate, where a widower named Captain Georg von Trapp is seeking yet another governess to care for his seven children. Maria finds herself instantly smitten with the kids, who range in age from 16 to 6.
Maria objects to the captain’s military style of raising his children, which she tells him the first time she meets him. He resents her intrusion into his family’s life until he realizes how much his children enjoy learning music from Maria, something he himself once loved until the death of his wife a few years earlier.
Von Trapp is rumored to be enamored with Elsa Schraeder, a wealthy and sophisticated baroness from Vienna. She visits the von Trapp estate with their mutual friend Max Detweiler, a minister of culture with the Austrian government as well as a music agent. Max is delighted to hear the von Trapp children sing and insists that they must perform at an upcoming government concert.
Maria becomes uneasy while dancing with von Trapp at a party von Trapp throws in Elsa’s honor and flees back to the abbey, where the Mother Abbess tells her she must follow her heart regardless of where that takes her. Maria returns to the von Trapp home and soon she and von Trapp are married.
When von Trapp is ordered to accept a military post with the encroaching Nazi German government, he and Maria decide to flee Austria with the children. They make precarious escape plans. But will the Nazis catch them before they can flee?
Other Info: Nearly 8,000 people – about 2,000 more than the opening-night attendance for last week’s Smokey Joe’s Cafe – turned out Tuesday evening for one of the endearing musical treasures of superbly talented collaborators Richard Rodgers (music) and Oscar Hammerstein II (lyrics), with a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.
One doesn’t have to wait long to hear a familiar tune in this two-act, two-and-a-half hour musical (not counting intermission). It sweeps out of the lush mountain scenery in Caite Hevner’s gorgeous video design of the Austrian Alps, with the title song sung decisively by Rockwell, whose clear soprano resonates throughout The Muny’s amphitheater.
Rockwell strikes a pleasing combination of idealistic youth in her conversations with the wise and kindly Mother Abbess with the pragmatic early adulthood she relies upon in her firm responses to the stern von Trapp.
Rockwell and Parham are delightful as a duet singing about “My Favorite Things” right after Parham, Andrea Jones-Sojola as Sister Berthe, Leah Berry as Sister Margaretta and Beth Kirkpatrick as Sister Sophia contemplate the independent spirit known as “Maria.”
Paige Hathaway’s handsome scenic design rotates on a giant wheel, alternating between the von Trapp entrance and stairwell along with a garden area, all handsomely appointed with the accoutrements of a wealthy military officer and further enhanced with Shelby Loera’s lighting design.
Tristan Raines’ costumes strategically delineate between the sumptuous outfits for lsa Schraeder and the simple attire for Maria and the plaid suits favored by Max. Kaitie Adams’ wig design works for most of the characters, but it strikes a wrong note in the coiffure of the married Maria.
The delightful children portraying the von Trapp brood include Elizabeth Teeter as Liesl, Victor de Paula Rocha as Friedrich, Amelie Lock as Louisa, Parker Dzuba as Kurt, Jillian Depke as Brigitta, Abby Hogan as Marta and scene-stealing Kate Scarlett Kappel as precious little Gretl.
Michael Hayden as von Trapp has a pleasant voice, but he lacks the physical stature to come across as commanding and imposing, two adjectives frequently associated with the character. John Scherer, a familiar and beloved performer at both The Muny and The Rep, is customarily comic in his role as Max, but singing is not his strong suit.
On the other hand, Jenny Powers belts out Elsa’s songs, a duet with Hayden on the ballad “How Can Love Survive” and with Hayden and Scherer on the number, “No Way to Stop It,” with her magnificent, accomplished voice. Likewise, Parham’s lush and wonderful vocal instrument soars above The Muny stage into the night sky on the Act I closer, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” a true highlight of this production.
Excellent performances in supporting roles are provided by April Strelinger as von Trapp’s stuffy housekeeper Frau Schmidt, David Hess as the Nazi-sympathizing butler Franz, Andrew Alstat as Liesl’s boyfriend Rolf, Michael James Reed as the venal Herr Zeller and Jerry Vogel as the agreeable German Admiral von Schreiber as well as aggrieved party guest Baron Elberfeld.
Beth Crandall’s captivating choreography fills The Muny stage with elegant moves aplenty, and Ben Whiteley’s musical direction spiritedly mines the rich, exquisite Rodgers score. Director Matt Kunkel keeps his large cast fully committed and the audience completely engaged in the wondrous work performed on stage.
There’s a reason The Sound of Music is back for an 11th visit to The Muny. Hearing the lush, luxurious score and smart lyrics once again, it’s easy to understand why.