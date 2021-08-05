Review: The Muny is Alive With ‘The Sound of Music’

Musical: The Sound of Music

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Aug. 4 through 9

Tickets: $18-$110 and 1,400 free seats; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaboration, The Sound of Music, returns to The Muny for an 11th time – but the first since 2010 – in a strong, spirited rendition of the perennial audience favorite, capped by winning performances by Kate Rockwell as Maria and Bryonha Marie Parham as the Mother Abbess.

Story: Maria Rainer, a child of the Austrian mountains, enters a nearby novitiate in 1938 to become a nun. She’s free-spirited, and the Mother Abbess isn’t sure Maria is ready to take final vows any time soon.

She informs Maria that she is sending the young woman to a nearby estate, where a widower named Captain Georg von Trapp is seeking yet another governess to care for his seven children. Maria finds herself instantly smitten with the kids, who range in age from 16 to 6.

Maria objects to the captain’s military style of raising his children, which she tells him the first time she meets him. He resents her intrusion into his family’s life until he realizes how much his children enjoy learning music from Maria, something he himself once loved until the death of his wife a few years earlier.

Von Trapp is rumored to be enamored with Elsa Schraeder, a wealthy and sophisticated baroness from Vienna. She visits the von Trapp estate with their mutual friend Max Detweiler, a minister of culture with the Austrian government as well as a music agent. Max is delighted to hear the von Trapp children sing and insists that they must perform at an upcoming government concert.