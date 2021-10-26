Review: The Midnight Company’s Production of ‘It Is Magic’ is Both Wondrous and Dark

Play: It Is Magic
Company: The Midnight Company
Venue: Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, 501 North Grand Blvd.
Dates: Oct. 28, 29, 30 and Nov. 4, 5, 6
Tickets: $15-$20; visit www.MetroTix.com
Highlights: The Midnight Company’s hilarious production of this one-act, 95-minute work by Chicago playwright Mickle Maher is a joy ride of witty comedy and unexpected delving into the dark arts, made all the more appealing by director Suki Peters’ homage to Maher’s helter-skelter, mind-bending script.
Story: Deb and her sister Sandy are stalwart members of their local community theater, the Mortier Civic Playhouse. As testament to their loyalty, Deb is hoping to stage the world premiere of her first play at the Mortier and is holding auditions in the theater’s basement, even as its artistic director, the dictatorial Ken Mason, is helming a production of Macbeth upstairs. Sister Sandy is still plugging away after two decades with not a single role to show for her endless string of auditions.
Of course, neither Ken, Deb, Sandy nor anyone else dare mention the actual title of Shakespeare’s “Scottish play,” give the tragedy’s history of bringing misfortune to any theatrical type who does. That includes Tim, who presently is portraying the Second Murderer in the performance upstairs while going through yet another audition for Deb’s playwright debut, an “adult” version of The Three Little Pigs.
Tim is competing with Sandy and others for the coveted role of the fabled wolf who brings torment to the trio of pigs, blowing down two of their houses with his destructive breathing. Tim is annoyed with Deb’s insistence on still more auditions but he nonetheless attempts to assuage her remaining concerns about his ability to play the part.
While the auditions stumble along and Deb worries about her show’s shoestring budget, Ken decides to put in his two cents of unsolicited advice to the chagrin of Sandy, who has been treated badly by him for 20 years. Ken promises, however, to be impartial and objective while judging the talents of the people hoping to land the part of the wolf.
Given his track record, though, does anyone really believe that? When a seemingly unknown woman named Elizabeth appears out of nowhere, referencing a poster about the auditions she saw at a local Y, she sets in motion considerable angst and anxiety by her very presence. Is there more to the Mortier Playhouse than appears at surface value?
Other Info: Maher’s madcap sense of humor is all over the board, but he strikes a resonant chord in his obvious love of the theater and the people who thrive on the art form’s “magic.” Peters understands the broad boundaries of Maher’s thinking and utilizes the expert comic talents of her quintet of players in realizing Midnight’s well-wrought and quickly paced interpretation.
Each of the players has a grand time bringing their characters to life. Carl Overly Jr., e.g., brings out every bit of Tim’s endless frustration at auditioning ad infinitum for the role of the wolf, even as he earnestly turns on a dime to deliver a convincing version of the fairy tale villain.
Michelle Hand is a treat as the subject of Tim’s ongoing torment, the fastidious Deb. Hand is a hoot as Deb, describing how Tim’s portrayal somehow reminds her of everything that is wrong in the world, and Overly’s puzzled response to that nebulous reaction is priceless. At the same time, Hand’s Deb bends over backwards in awe at every syllable uttered by the company’s pompous artistic director.
Joe Hanrahan perhaps bases his spot-on portrayal of the obnoxious Ken on insufferable “artistes” he has known in his own theatrical endeavors, or maybe he’s just savvy at humorously depicting Ken’s really bad manners. That’s particularly apparent when Ken appears to listen intently to yet another of Sandy’s auditions before he comments in his self-aggrandizing fashion on what he has seen.
As Sandy, Nicole Angeli brings out both the vulnerability and the thick layer of sarcasm the young woman has developed over two decades of rejection, adroitly alternating both aspects of Sandy’s personality.
Chrissie Watkins delivers a fine performance as the mysterious Elizabeth, helping set in motion an abrupt switch in Maher’s script, which cleverly ties in the goings-on both upstairs and downstairs at the Mortier Civic Playhouse.
Kevin Bowman’s scenic and lighting designs do a lot with a little, comprised of a table and a couple of chairs for Deb and others at one end of the stage (which is bracketed by audience members) and some judicious lighting at key moments. Liz Henning’s costumes range from Carl’s onstage costume for Macbeth and the casual attire of the behind-scenes folks. Ted Drury’s sound design supports the work on stage.
Maher’s valentine to theatrical types doubtless appeals especially to them, but his witty and intriguing script offers something for anyone who enjoys experiencing that theatrical “magic.”