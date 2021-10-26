Review: The Midnight Company’s Production of ‘It Is Magic’ is Both Wondrous and Dark

Tim is competing with Sandy and others for the coveted role of the fabled wolf who brings torment to the trio of pigs, blowing down two of their houses with his destructive breathing. Tim is annoyed with Deb’s insistence on still more auditions but he nonetheless attempts to assuage her remaining concerns about his ability to play the part.

While the auditions stumble along and Deb worries about her show’s shoestring budget, Ken decides to put in his two cents of unsolicited advice to the chagrin of Sandy, who has been treated badly by him for 20 years. Ken promises, however, to be impartial and objective while judging the talents of the people hoping to land the part of the wolf.

Given his track record, though, does anyone really believe that? When a seemingly unknown woman named Elizabeth appears out of nowhere, referencing a poster about the auditions she saw at a local Y, she sets in motion considerable angst and anxiety by her very presence. Is there more to the Mortier Playhouse than appears at surface value?

Other Info: Maher’s madcap sense of humor is all over the board, but he strikes a resonant chord in his obvious love of the theater and the people who thrive on the art form’s “magic.” Peters understands the broad boundaries of Maher’s thinking and utilizes the expert comic talents of her quintet of players in realizing Midnight’s well-wrought and quickly paced interpretation.

Each of the players has a grand time bringing their characters to life. Carl Overly Jr., e.g., brings out every bit of Tim’s endless frustration at auditioning ad infinitum for the role of the wolf, even as he earnestly turns on a dime to deliver a convincing version of the fairy tale villain.