Review: The Black Rep Returns to Live Performances with Award-Winning Drama ‘Sweat’

Play: Sweat

Company: The Black Rep

Venue: Edison Theatre, Washington University in St. Louis, 6445 Forsyth Blvd.

Dates: Sept. 16 through 19, 22 through 26

Tickets: $15-$50; call 314-534-3810 or visit theblackrep.org

Highlights: The Black Rep opens its 45th season and its first since the coronavirus pandemic shut down local theater in March 2020 with the local premiere of this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by playwright Lynn Nottage.

Story: Reading, Pennsylvania, at the turn of the 21st century is an industrial city where many of its blue-collar citizens toil by day at a local factory. After work they stop by a local watering hole to socialize and celebrate birthdays and other festive occasions.

Cynthia, Jessie and Tracey all are regulars at the tavern, which is run by Stan the bartender (although he doesn’t own the place) and cleaned by Oscar, an ambitious young man of Colombian descent who yearns to get a job in the factory, where pay even for beginners is better than he’s making at the bar.

The factory is multi-generational, employing not only Cynthia and Tracey but their sons Chris and Jason, respectively, as well. It’s also where Brucie, Chris’ father, once worked before alcohol and drugs took over his life.

As tough as times have been, though, it appears they may be getting even worse. There are rumors that many jobs may be on the line and even that the company is considering closing the factory and moving its machines to Mexico, where labor is considerably cheaper than the union forces in Reading.