Review: Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis Presents 'The Glass Menagerie' at Commemorative Venue

Play: The Glass Menagerie

Company: Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Venue: The Tennessee at 4633 Westminster Place

Dates: Aug. 26 through 29

Tickets: $25-$45; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: The ninth annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis treats its audiences to a touching performance of Williams’ first big stage success on the back lot of the very apartment building in the Central West End neighborhood where Williams lived at the time of the play’s setting.

Story: Tom Wingfield chafes at the condition of his life in the late 1930s. An aspiring poet, he spends much of his time working in a warehouse to support his mother Amanda and sister Laura, the latter a very shy young woman with a slight limp whose earlier battle with pleurosis has left her more emotionally than physically affected.

A photo of Tom’s father, a telephone company employee “who fell in love with long distance” and abandoned his family 16 years earlier, is prominently displayed in the family’s modest St. Louis apartment. Amanda, who lived a pampered existence in the Deep South in her youth, clings to her memories of those times while also pushing her daughter to marry a “gentleman caller,” whoever he may be.

Tired of her incessant badgering that Tom find a man for his sister, Tom happily informs Amanda one night that Jim O’Connor, a friend of his from high school and now a fellow employee at the warehouse, has agreed to have dinner at the Wingfields’ home the following evening. Amanda hopes’ spiral out of control, while Laura panics at the thought of seeing the boy whom she admired from afar in school several years earlier.