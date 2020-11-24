Review: Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis Airs Radio Performances of ‘En Avant!’ Production

The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, which was established in 2016 by festival executive artistic director Carrie Houk, has presented a cornucopia of works by one of our area’s most famous literary sons, Thomas Lanier “Tennessee Williams,” considered one of the greatest American playwrights of the 20th century.

In its first four seasons, the festival produced an array of Williams’ famous full-length plays, as well as several shorter but highly regarded pieces in various venues in and around St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District. The fifth season was scheduled to be performed also in Grand Center last May, but the pandemic postponed that slate of shows until 2021.

Instead, Houk and her colleagues put together a radio-only version for this fifth annual event, titled En Avant! – Williams’ signature phrase, which means “forward” – as its theme. As Houk stated, “’En Avant!’ captures the essence of our programming and also what we have experienced since the world changed in March.”

Aired on radio station Classic 107.3 from Nov. 5 through 15, En Avant! centered on Williams’ most personal play, The Glass Menagerie, set in St. Louis in the 1930s, as well as two other related works.

You Lied to Me about Centralia, by John Guare, continues the story of Jim O’Connor, the “gentleman caller” in The Glass Menagerie, just after he leaves the home of Amanda Wingfield and her children Tom and Laura. A new, one-act play, Glass by Michael Aman focuses on a meeting between the young playwright Williams and famed actress Lorette Taylor in Chicago on Dec. 26, 1944, just before the world premiere of The Glass Menagerie.