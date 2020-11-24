Review: Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis Airs Radio Performances of ‘En Avant!’ Production

The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, which was established in 2016 by festival executive artistic director Carrie Houk, has presented a cornucopia of works by one of our area’s most famous literary sons, Thomas Lanier “Tennessee Williams,” considered one of the greatest American playwrights of the 20th century.
In its first four seasons, the festival produced an array of Williams’ famous full-length plays, as well as several shorter but highly regarded pieces in various venues in and around St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District. The fifth season was scheduled to be performed also in Grand Center last May, but the pandemic postponed that slate of shows until 2021.
Instead, Houk and her colleagues put together a radio-only version for this fifth annual event, titled En Avant! – Williams’ signature phrase, which means “forward” – as its theme. As Houk stated, “’En Avant!’ captures the essence of our programming and also what we have experienced since the world changed in March.”
Aired on radio station Classic 107.3 from Nov. 5 through 15, En Avant! centered on Williams’ most personal play, The Glass Menagerie, set in St. Louis in the 1930s, as well as two other related works.
You Lied to Me about Centralia, by John Guare, continues the story of Jim O’Connor, the “gentleman caller” in The Glass Menagerie, just after he leaves the home of Amanda Wingfield and her children Tom and Laura. A new, one-act play, Glass by Michael Aman focuses on a meeting between the young playwright Williams and famed actress Lorette Taylor in Chicago on Dec. 26, 1944, just before the world premiere of The Glass Menagerie.
Heard in sequence, the trio of works as performed for a radio audience accentuates the rich characterizations in Williams’ beautifully constructed prose in The Glass Menagerie. Playwrights Guare and Aman tap into other aspects of the playwright’s creativity, one following his gentleman caller character and the other presenting a hypothetical encounter between the young playwright and the performer about to portray his troubled mother.
Because these plays are performed on radio, extra attention is paid to the sound design and background music. Director Brian Hohlfeld judiciously appoints The Glass Menagerie, with the soft sounds of dance music wafting into the Wingfield apartment from the Starlight Ballroom down the street, as well as adding original compositions by Hohlfeld and Oliver Carpes.
Williams’ “memory play” is told by the playwright’s own persona, Tom Wingfield, called “Shakespeare” by O’Connor at the International Shoe Company where they both work in the warehouse. Bradley James Tejeda embodied the stifled soul of the poetic Williams, who chafes not only in his menial tasks at work but also yearns to escape the suffocation of his mother’s rigid conformity to a distant past and her fuzzy recollections of the grandeur of the Old South of her youth.
Tejeda conveyed Tom’s desire to strike out on his own, while also losing his grip on his attempts to mollify his mother and her unreasonable demands. Brenda Currin captured the oppressive power of Amanda, not only with her aspiring son but also with her painfully shy and reclusive daughter Laura, whose time is mostly allocated to her prize possession, a ‘menagerie’ of glass animal figurines.
Elizabeth Teeter’s portrayal of Laura came through painfully clear over the airwaves, so much so that one easily sympathized with her notably frantic attempts to cope with the arrival of the gentleman caller. He happens to be the boy from Soldan High School whom she admired from afar, the one who called her “Blue Roses” because he misunderstood her affliction with “pleurosis” (pleurisy).
As O’Connor, Chaunery Kingsford delivered an easy charm and grace, kindly interacting with Tom’s eccentric mother and withdrawn sister until his well-meaning revelation brings Amanda’s matchmaking dreams crashing down.
William’s poetic dialogue, as well as Tom’s ruminations, was warmly conveyed by the accomplished cast under Hohfeld’s careful direction, proving that The Glass Menagerie leaves a lasting impression, even when not produced on a stage. Indeed, the first radio version of the play featured Helen Hayes, Montgomery Clift, Kathryn Baird and Karl Malden.
Raymee Cornell directed the smart, two-player cast of Chauncy Thomas and Julia Crump in the one-act drama, You Lied to Me about Centralia, written by John Guare. It’s a clever piece which follows the gentleman caller from The Glass Menagerie after he has left the Wingfield apartment to meet his fiancée Betty. In this work Guare draws a distinct line of difference between the shy, sweet Laura in Menagerie with the avaricious, ambitious Betty.
The latter has returned from an impromptu meeting with her uncle in Granite City, hoping to tap into his supposed wealth for a suitable wedding present for her and Jim. There are clever references in Guare’s script to the bachelor uncle, who shares his home with a man whom Betty assumes is his servant with the colorful name of Rainbow. It’s a bit of homage to the gay Williams as well as an insightful look at the shallow, vulgar and narrow-minded Betty, who leaves one with the impression of an unhappy future for the genial gentleman caller.
Thomas gave a bit of an edge to Jim and reveals him to be happy about the brief time he spent with “Shakespeare” and his family, much to the irritation of Betty. Julia Crump’s petulant tone excelled at telling us all we need to know about the short-sighted young woman. All of the nuance and subtleties in the performances of both players were effectively cultivated under Cornell’s well-modulated direction.
Michael Aman’s new work, Glass, marked the return of Tejeda as the young playwright Williams, who is fretting about the debut performance of his fledgling work, The Glass Menagerie. It’s about to be staged in Chicago with faded grande dame Lorette Taylor in the role of the imperious Amanda Wingfield.
Lorette has a flair for the dramatic, still yearning to be respected as a serious stage actress more than 30 years after her Broadway turn in Peg of My Heart made her a household name. While Tejeda’s Williams speaks with a soft, Southern drawl in tentative phrases, Kari Ely’s Lorette commands the two-person conversation, educating the playwright about “the small village of theater” they inhabit, an area Williams prefers to call a “walled city.”
Director Gary Wayne Barker allowed his stylish duo to move the dialogue in a pace comfortable for them and attuned to Williams’ style, something Aman emulates quite well. Hohlfeld and Carpes again provided moody background music which underscored both the poignancy of Williams’ debut and the sadness of the brilliant actress chosen to bring Amanda to life on stage.
This year’s festival also included a pair of one-man performances by acclaimed Williams actor Jeremy Lawrence: Tom and Rose focused on Williams’ relationship with his fragile sister and The Man in the Overstuffed Chair gave a look at the playwright’s troubled time with his distant father. Ken Page served as Festival host and Henry Palkes contributed the festival’s theme compositions.
While Williams is best-served with live, onstage performances of his often arresting works, the power of his writing was suitably conveyed in the fine radio efforts offered in this pandemic time by the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis to its audience.
