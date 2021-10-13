Review: Subtle, Cerebral ‘Blue/Orange’ Well Realized in Stray Dog Theatre’s Presentation

Bruce and Robert debate Christopher’s condition, sometimes while the latter is in their presence albeit oblivious to them. Robert states that Christopher, as a Black man, already suffers from undue prejudice in society and that Bruce’s analysis of Christopher’s condition only exacerbates the young man’s plight.

Because Robert is his superior and is crucial to Bruce’s further employment with the National Health Service, the younger man treads lightly at first in his disagreements with Robert, who himself is angling for a prestigious professorship. Further complicating matters are the often lucid comments made by Christopher, who at such moments sounds perfectly normal.

Is he, though? His proclamation about being the son of a famous dictator is suspicious in its own right. Additionally, he makes bizarre observations about a basket of oranges in the room, which Christopher says are actually blue in color, even if Robert and Bruce see them differently.

Tensions are mounting as Christopher’s initial time in the clinic is drawing to a rapid close. Is he truly ready to re-enter society at large? Does he have a firm grasp on reality? And do Bruce and Robert have Christopher’s welfare at the heart of their disagreement, or is he merely a pawn in a power struggle between two white professionals?

Other Info: Stray Dog maintains strict pandemic procedures, including masking by everyone (other than the cast) at all times and maintaining CDC recommendations for social distancing. With that in mind, it’s welcome news that the Tower Grove Abbey is back in operation as the troupe’s home base.