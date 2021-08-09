Review: Stray Dog’s ‘Art’ Shows Friendship is in Heart of the Beholder

Play: Art
Company: Stray Dog Theatre
Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave.
Dates: August 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21
Tickets: $25; contact 314-865-1995 or straydogtheatre.org
Story: Serge is delighted with his latest purchase and can’t wait to show it to his best friend, Marc. They’ve known each other for many years and have experienced their share of ups and downs. Still, Serge is taken aback by Marc’s reaction to the painting Serge recently has bought for a 'mere' 200,000 francs.
To Serge, an affluent and divorced dermatologist, the white canvas with faint white lines epitomizes the style and, to him, substance of a great modern French artist. It’s worth every franc not only as a possession of high modern art but also as a shrewd investment. In the opinion of Marc, a practical aeronautical engineer, it’s a useless piece of garbage, and he resents how his friend of 15 years has been suckered with its ‘faux’ value.
As their initial disagreement escalates into more pointed jabs at each other, they individually seek out the opinion of their mutual friend Yvan. The latter is a conciliator by nature and in this case seeks to mollify each of his friends. Such an effort distracts Yvan from the anxiety he is experiencing about his impending marriage to a young woman whose uncle is Yvan’s employer, albeit in the stationery business which Yvan dreads.
Yvan offers different interpretations of Serge’s controversial purchase to Serge and Marc, which works well enough until all three of them gather for a friendly dinner. Marc’s continued arrogance in attacking Serge’s artistic tastes boils over into an ugly confrontation, which is temporarily placed on hold while both of them take unfair advantage of the less intellectual Yvan to ridicule his upcoming wedding and to goad him into canceling such plans altogether.
Beauty may lie in the eye of the beholder, but isn’t friendship a much more valuable commodity? Serge, Marc and Yvan are finding out in real time how their tastes may differ, or actually be more aligned than they may have realized.
Highlights: Stray Dog Theatre returns from their hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a well-shaped and highly satisfying production of this intriguing play by French playwright Yasmina Riza.
Other Info: Riza’s original work debuted in Paris in 1994. An English version translated by Christopher Hampton opened in London’s West End in 1996 with a cast including Albert Finney, Tom Courtenay and Ken Stott. Art then made its Broadway debut in 1998 featuring Alan Alda, Victor Garber and Alfred Molina, with that rendition garnering a Tony Award for Best Play.
This is at least the third time I’ve seen a production of Art, which hasn’t been a personal favorite in the past. Perhaps, though, like a challenging painting, one appreciates it more with additional viewings. Stray Dog’s production, under the insightful guidance of director and artistic director Gary Bell, is a pleasure to witness, with more than its share of laughs, as well as showing human nature at both its best and worst.
Bell and his colleagues have several pods of seats carefully arranged on the lawn at Tower Grove Abbey, where strict pandemic protocols are advised and observed. As such, a lovely summer evening provides an ideal backdrop for the one-act, 90-minute presentation, distracted occasionally by a walker or bicyclist moving past on the street behind the stage.
Scenic designer Josh Smith’s set features matching sofas on either side of the stage, one representing Serge’s living room – where most of the scenes occur – and the other Yvan’s place. Three panels at the back of the stage are blank except for a representative ‘motel painting’ on Yvan’s wall. The title piece is moved on and off the stage throughout
Tyler Duenow’s lighting softly focuses on the action between the performers, whom Bell dresses in casual attire in his costume design. Justin Been, as is often the case with Stray Dog pieces, adds a touching background sound design to underscore the play’s more poignant moments.
All three players have their moments to shine in this intriguing presentation, which only occasionally drags when some scenes take too long to develop. Ben Ritchie embodies Serge’s comfort with his own intellectual acumen and carefully cultivated artistic tastes while also subtly revealing Serge’s own doubts about his friendships with the other two.
As Marc, Stephen Peirick gets more than his share of the comic lines and mines them with considerable flair and precise timing. He also conveys Marc’s considerable sarcasm and pomposity while tapping into Marc’s deeply hidden reservoir of humanity to keep him from being a total villain.
Jeremy Goldmeier effectively brings out the neediness and uncertainty in Yvan’s submissive personality, not only with Serge and Yvan but also in conversations about his reluctance to assert himself with his fiancee or his own mother and stepmother about wedding arrangements, which only seem to further add to his misery and uncertainty. Goldmeier’s restrained body language says as much as dialogue in his portrayal.
After roughly 18 months, theatrical art is back on local stages. This production of is more than worth that considerable wait.