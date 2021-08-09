Review: Stray Dog’s ‘Art’ Shows Friendship is in Heart of the Beholder

Play: Art

Company: Stray Dog Theatre

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave.

Dates: August 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21

Tickets: $25; contact 314-865-1995 or straydogtheatre.org

Story: Serge is delighted with his latest purchase and can’t wait to show it to his best friend, Marc. They’ve known each other for many years and have experienced their share of ups and downs. Still, Serge is taken aback by Marc’s reaction to the painting Serge recently has bought for a 'mere' 200,000 francs.

To Serge, an affluent and divorced dermatologist, the white canvas with faint white lines epitomizes the style and, to him, substance of a great modern French artist. It’s worth every franc not only as a possession of high modern art but also as a shrewd investment. In the opinion of Marc, a practical aeronautical engineer, it’s a useless piece of garbage, and he resents how his friend of 15 years has been suckered with its ‘faux’ value.

As their initial disagreement escalates into more pointed jabs at each other, they individually seek out the opinion of their mutual friend Yvan. The latter is a conciliator by nature and in this case seeks to mollify each of his friends. Such an effort distracts Yvan from the anxiety he is experiencing about his impending marriage to a young woman whose uncle is Yvan’s employer, albeit in the stationery business which Yvan dreads.

Yvan offers different interpretations of Serge’s controversial purchase to Serge and Marc, which works well enough until all three of them gather for a friendly dinner. Marc’s continued arrogance in attacking Serge’s artistic tastes boils over into an ugly confrontation, which is temporarily placed on hold while both of them take unfair advantage of the less intellectual Yvan to ridicule his upcoming wedding and to goad him into canceling such plans altogether.