Review: Stages St. Louis Closes 35th Anniversary Season With Delightful Production of ‘Jersey Boys’

Musical: Jersey Boys

Company: Stages St. Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue

Dates: Through Oct. 24

Tickets: $55-80, plus student rush prices at $10 (10 tickets available at every performance); call 314-821-2407 or visit stagesstlouis.org

Highlights: Stages St. Louis closes its delayed 35th season with a joyous, beautifully performed and infectiously delightful version of the Broadway show that won the 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Story: As a French rap group in 2000 sings its hit version of an old Four Seasons pop standard from decades before, band founder Tommy DeVito explains to the audience how the famous quartet from New Jersey rose from obscurity in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s to the stars they became.

Eventually, DeVito’s “spring” version is supplemented with the summer, fall and winter recollections of Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi and Frankie Valli, respectively to provide insight into what became a wildly successful pop quartet.

DeVito, his brother Nicky and Massi originally performed as a middlin’ trio when one or all of them weren’t in prison. When Nick DeVito was away for one particular stretch, Tommy decided to add a 15-year-old kid named Frankie Castelluci to the group because of the kid’s distinctive vocal abilities.

At the suggestion of a tough neighborhood girl named Mary Delgado, whom Frankie liked, he changed his name to Valli. Later, when a local youth named Joe Pesci (“Yeah, that Joe Pesci”) told Tommy about a young singer-songwriter who would be a good addition to the group, Tommy interviewed Bob Gaudio. DeVito wanted to make the kid wait, but Frankie and Nick insisted that Gaudio immediately join the trio.